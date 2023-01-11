Read full article on original website
Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Oliver J. “Ozzy” LaPradd, 71, of 14757 State Highway 37, passed away December 31, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Ozzy was born on December 29, 1951, in Rome, New York the son of Mildred (LaMay) Davis and the late Oliver LaPradd. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He first married Marilyn Jock and was blessed with a son. He later married Carmella Empey on February 14, 2012 in Winthrop, New York.
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
Betty B. Binsley, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Betty B. Binsley, passed away at Summit Senior Village where she had been a resident since Oct. 2019. She was born in Hampstead, London England Dec. 10 1927, her parents were Samuel and Sara Binsley. During the World War II Blitz of London she...
Zoo New York Comes to the Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because it may be too cold to walk around outside at the zoo, Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is bringing a bit of the zoo inside. This Saturday at 10 a.m., children ages 3-12 and their families can meet some creatures that live at Zoo New York by visiting the library.
Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. He was born on July 13, 1932, in Pinckney, NY in Lewis County to the late Dewey & Cara Lillian (Beadle) Murrock. He attended...
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson Co. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown are incomplete at this time.
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot has North Country residents getting in on the gamble
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot has become the Mega Billions jackpot. It has risen to an estimated $1.35 billion payout. Currently, the jackpot is the second highest in the game’s history and the chances of winning are pretty slim. That hasn’t stopped folks...
Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told
The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
Watertown Red & Black bound for Florida tourney
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will be playing football this weekend in Florida. It’s a reward for winning a couple of championships. Over 40 players will be making their way down to Altamont, Florida, and Brantley High School to face one of the top semipro teams in Tennessee.
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street. It was prompted by water main repairs...
