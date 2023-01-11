Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
wwnytv.com
Wilma M. Nelson, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Wilma M. Nelson, 86, affectionately known as “Wilmom” and “GW” to family, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after suffering a stroke. Wilma was born on September 16, 1936...
wwnytv.com
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence C. Hockey, 87, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Larry was born in Watertown September 4, 1935, son of Howard Edward and Mildred (Loomus) Hockey. In December 1983 he married Cheryl J. Hockey in the town of Pamelia with Richard Baker officiating. Cheryl died in June 2013.
wwnytv.com
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
wwnytv.com
Betty B. Binsley, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Betty B. Binsley, passed away at Summit Senior Village where she had been a resident since Oct. 2019. She was born in Hampstead, London England Dec. 10 1927, her parents were Samuel and Sara Binsley. During the World War II Blitz of London she...
wwnytv.com
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
wwnytv.com
Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sherron G. Stevenson, 78, of Valley View Courts, Lowville, passed away at Lewis County Health System Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Among her survivors are a son and daughter-n-law, Edward J. (Barbara Healy) Wormwood of South Mills, NC and two grandchildren. She is predeceased by two children, Michael A. Wormwood and Shelley Rumney.
wwnytv.com
Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Carlton “Sonny” George David, 83, a patient of SKNH formerly of LeRay Street, died peacefully late afternoon on January 11, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, New York. Born on April 21, 1939, in Henderson, NY; son of the late Carlton Irwin & Myrtle Mae (Lowery) David. A 1958 graduate from General Brown High School.
wwnytv.com
Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson Co. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
wwnytv.com
Janice M. LaShomb, 78, formerly of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. LaShomb, 78, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a time to be announced, in the springtime at St. Andrew’s Church with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, following the services.
wwnytv.com
Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Target store evacuated Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Target on outer Arsenal Street in the Town of Watertown was evacuated for a short time Saturday night. Town of Watertown Fire Department officials say they were called to the store around 5:30 PM for a burning odor that was coming from an office area inside the store.
wwnytv.com
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black play the Palm Bowl in Florida
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black were in Orlando, Florida Saturday, facing off against the Tri City Outlaws in the Palm Bowl. Tri City would get on the scoreboard first as Dominique White connects with Mark Brown for a 31 yard touchdown: Tri City up 7-0.
wwnytv.com
Ganter to retire from the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence CEO is set to retire after 44 years of service. Howard Ganter has been working for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center for nearly 5 decades and now he’s set to retire on January 27. According to Ganter, numerous changes...
wwnytv.com
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory affected the 500-800 blocks Proctor Avenue, the 200 block of William Street, the 500-700 blocks of Lisbon Street, and the 200 block of Dearborne Street. It was prompted by water main repairs...
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Boys’ hoops, girls’ hoops & wrestling
(WWNY) - In sports, it was a busy night locally on Wednesday. In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted the Lowville Red Raiders. First quarter: Seth Charlton lays in 2 off the break. The Cyclones are on top 2. Lowville answers. Brody Brown splits the...
wwnytv.com
History Lesson: ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ ... in Antwerp?
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - In your art history textbooks, you’re sure to have seen the works of Cassius Coolidge. But a detail you may have missed: he’s from Antwerp. Cassius Marcellus Coolidge was born in 1844 where Antwerp meets Philadelphia. Starting life as a farm boy, Cassius...
