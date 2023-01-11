Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.9 Million, This Exquisitely Remodeled Home in Naples, Florida is Perfect for Entertaining with Resort Like Amenities
2712 Buckthorn Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2712 Buckthorn Way, Naples, Florida is an exquisitely remodeled Estate residence perfect to to entertain in, with home theater, game room, bar, wine cellar, and plenty of spaces. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2712 Buckthorn Way, please contact Ursula Rojina Boyd (Phone: 239-732-7837) at Premiere Plus Realty for full support and perfect service.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.3 Million Magnificent Single Family Home with Special Features in Naples, Florida Redefines Luxury Living
9201 Mercato Way, Naples, Florida is a magnificent gem in the heart of the Residences at Mercato just minutes from the famous Vanderbilt Beach with a custom outdoor oasis, an open floor plan, and designer touches throughout. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9201 Mercato Way, please contact Claudia Kryszalowicz (Phone: 239-329-7959) & Jonathan Greenspahn (Phone: 239-399-5940) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
hotelnewsresource.com
Comfort Inn & Suites Ft. Myers Airport & Ramada by Wyndham Davenport Orlando-South Hotels Sold
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 90-room Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport for an undisclosed price on December 22, 2022, and the 104-room Ramada by Wyndham Davenport Orlando South on December 28, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller and buyer in both transactions - the transactions were separate and not related.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023
It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
luxury-houses.net
This Exceptional Home Situated Within the Renowned Escada Estates in Naples, Florida is on the Market for $7.5 Million
2531 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2531 Escada Court, Naples, Florida perfectly positioned on a cul-de-sac within the renowned Escada Estates. This exceptional estate overlooks the 15th hole of Tiburón Golf Club at Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, where residents enjoy access to member privileges. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2531 Escada Court, please contact Elaine Betzios (Phone: 203-912-8898 | 203-913-2436) & Charlina Maria McGee (Phone: 239-770-1911) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxesource.com
How This Designer Is Helping Rebuild Naples After Hurricane Ian
Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann sprang into action after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last September. The founder and principal of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with showrooms in Naples and Fort Myers. He teamed up with the Southwest Florida design community to create Designers + Builders Unite, a relief fund to assist those affected by the storm. Below, Bergmann talks with Luxe about the group’s work.
City of Fort Myers detail demo plans and ownership of Fort Myers Yacht Basin
The city’s contractor Tetra Tech said most docks received moderate structural damage that can be repaired. While other areas like Dock A, they say would need to be completely demolished.
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:https://www.marlowes-bbq-and-smoked-meat-pizza.com/, https://www.longislandbros.com/andhttps://boccalupopizza.com/.
WINKNEWS.com
The City of Cape Coral begins work to clean up canals after Ian
Many are still working to clean up after Ian, but imagine you had to clean up 400 miles of canals. That’s what is happening in Cape Coral. The City of Cape Coral is cleaning up its canals. “I was like yay, finally,” said Lisa Murphy. Michael Murphy was...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually
Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.
WINKNEWS.com
66-year-old woman battling health issues gets new home in Fort Myers
A woman in desperate need of a new home is getting one, thanks to her loving and caring community. 66-year-old Nancy Jackson lost her ability to walk and has respiratory issues. On top of that, her Fort Myers home, built almost 100 years ago, had major issues. Jackson never asked...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis
A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
capecoralbreeze.com
Pulte celebrates four community grand openings and 12 new model homes to explore Jan. 21 to Feb. 11
Pulte launches home sales and debuts 12 professionally decorated model homes in four of its newest communities during grand opening celebrations every Saturday from Jan. 21 to Feb. 11. The single-day events – from Cape Coral and North Fort Myers to Naples – feature new models open for viewing, free food truck fare, giveaways and more.
Cape Coral man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FWC said charges were filed on Thursday for eight people suspected of snake trafficking. Nearly 200 snakes consisting of 24 species from seven different regions were purchased. “Some of these snakes are among the most dangerous in the world,” said Maj. Randy Bowlin, FWC DLE...
Comments / 0