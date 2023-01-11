ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

luxury-houses.net

Asking for $8.9 Million, This Exquisitely Remodeled Home in Naples, Florida is Perfect for Entertaining with Resort Like Amenities

2712 Buckthorn Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2712 Buckthorn Way, Naples, Florida is an exquisitely remodeled Estate residence perfect to to entertain in, with home theater, game room, bar, wine cellar, and plenty of spaces. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2712 Buckthorn Way, please contact Ursula Rojina Boyd (Phone: 239-732-7837) at Premiere Plus Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $7.3 Million Magnificent Single Family Home with Special Features in Naples, Florida Redefines Luxury Living

9201 Mercato Way, Naples, Florida is a magnificent gem in the heart of the Residences at Mercato just minutes from the famous Vanderbilt Beach with a custom outdoor oasis, an open floor plan, and designer touches throughout. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9201 Mercato Way, please contact Claudia Kryszalowicz (Phone: 239-329-7959) & Jonathan Greenspahn (Phone: 239-399-5940) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Comfort Inn & Suites Ft. Myers Airport & Ramada by Wyndham Davenport Orlando-South Hotels Sold

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 90-room Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport for an undisclosed price on December 22, 2022, and the 104-room Ramada by Wyndham Davenport Orlando South on December 28, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller and buyer in both transactions - the transactions were separate and not related.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023

It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Exceptional Home Situated Within the Renowned Escada Estates in Naples, Florida is on the Market for $7.5 Million

2531 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2531 Escada Court, Naples, Florida perfectly positioned on a cul-de-sac within the renowned Escada Estates. This exceptional estate overlooks the 15th hole of Tiburón Golf Club at Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, where residents enjoy access to member privileges. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2531 Escada Court, please contact Elaine Betzios (Phone: 203-912-8898 | 203-913-2436) & Charlina Maria McGee (Phone: 239-770-1911) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
luxesource.com

How This Designer Is Helping Rebuild Naples After Hurricane Ian

Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann sprang into action after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last September. The founder and principal of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with showrooms in Naples and Fort Myers. He teamed up with the Southwest Florida design community to create Designers + Builders Unite, a relief fund to assist those affected by the storm. Below, Bergmann talks with Luxe about the group’s work.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually

Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis

A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
CAPE CORAL, FL

