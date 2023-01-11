ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Family Pet Lost For 30 Years Found Alive In Attic

Many telephone poles across the country are adorned with posters for missing pets. Sometimes those animals wind up reunited with their families and other times they are, sadly, never seen again. With each passing day of not being found, the chances of locating a lost pet get less and less. However, once in a while, there are happy endings, even years after a pet has gone missing, but nothing like what happened to one family. Their beloved pet was found alive a whopping 30 years after it went missing, and it turned out all that time it was right above their heads in their attic.
The Week

The growing problem of flight cancellations

Between the thousands of flights canceled by Southwest over the holidays and the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) recent complete grounding of all planes in the U.S., things for the aviation industry have been, to put it mildly, not great. But what causes all these problems, and can they be fixed? Here's everything you need to know:  Are flight cancellations becoming more common? The number of flight cancellations has been steadily rising over the last four years, not including the COVID-ravaged year of 2020. Official figures from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) showed the overall cancellation rate in 2022 was 2.57 percent, which works out to 144,515 canceled...
MARYLAND STATE
San Marcos Record

Exploring Nature: Red-Shouldered Hawk

, A friend recently sent me a photo of a hawk which had perched in a tree in her yard. It was a handsome specimen, with light rufous shoulders, or upper-wing coverts, to be precise. It also had reddish barring on the chest and belly. It was a red-shouldered hawk, a year-round resident in our area and the most brightly colored hawk we have. I researched this medium- sized hawk, whose Latin name is buteo lineatus, and discovered it is noticeably smaller than a red-tailed hawk, which is also found in Texas. An adult red-shouldered hawk has wings and tail which are...
TEXAS STATE

