Utah lawmaker sponsoring bills to support healthcare access for people with disabilities and workforce in upcoming session

Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Behavioral health legislation slated for Utah’s 2023 legislative session to support access, youth, and workforce
With the Utah Legislature scheduled to begin its 2023 general session next Tuesday, multiple bills related to behavioral healthcare—both its workforce and its provision have been filed ahead of the assembly. The Health and Human Services Interim Committee approved several measures that address crisis response and the mental health...
stateofreform.com
Utah Democrat Rep. Rosemary Lesser plans to address healthcare access and Medicaid expansion in 2023 legislative session
Democratic Utah Rep. Rosemary Lesser (D – Ogden) spoke to State of Reform about her outlook and plans for the upcoming general session, which begins on January 17th. She plans to introduce several health-related reforms including bills that address Medicaid coverage and eligibility. Lesser, a member of the House...
stateofreform.com
Utah DHHS focused on preparedness for Medicaid redeterminations in April
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed this week that the state’s Medicaid program is in the process of reviewing its planned system programming, communication, and other preparations for the end of continuous enrollment. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
stateofreform.com
Maryland’s new bill to expand healthcare for small business employees
While there are around 620,214 small businesses in Maryland, which employ over 1.2 million employees in the state, the Baltimore Sun reports that only about 37% of small businesses in the state of Maryland provide health coverage to their employees compared to 95% of large employers who provide their employees with coverage.
stateofreform.com
Newsom’s 2023-24 budget takes major steps in child care, supplemental security income
Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2023-24 proposed budget includes $230.5 billion for all California Health and Human Services (CalHHS) programs. While a primary focus of the budget for CalHHS is on Medi-Cal, the state plans to invest in several other key areas, including child care, supplemental security income (SSI) and opioid.
stateofreform.com
Keynote: Andrea Palm, US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services
We were honored to have the Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Andrea Palm, talk to our audience about national health policy and its impact on Washington State during the Lunch Keynote at last week’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get...
stateofreform.com
California’s Gov. Newsom releases 2023-2024 budget with Medi-Cal as priority, but advocates say it’s not enough
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California’s $297 billion 2023-2024 budget proposal on January 10th, which is a notably lower amount than California’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of $308 billion due to budget cuts Newsom made to make up for the state’s deficit. The budget includes a...
Comments / 0