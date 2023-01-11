ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah lawmaker sponsoring bills to support healthcare access for people with disabilities and workforce in upcoming session

stateofreform.com
 3 days ago
stateofreform.com

Behavioral health legislation slated for Utah’s 2023 legislative session to support access, youth, and workforce

With the Utah Legislature scheduled to begin its 2023 general session next Tuesday, multiple bills related to behavioral healthcare—both its workforce and its provision have been filed ahead of the assembly. The Health and Human Services Interim Committee approved several measures that address crisis response and the mental health...
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Utah DHHS focused on preparedness for Medicaid redeterminations in April

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed this week that the state’s Medicaid program is in the process of reviewing its planned system programming, communication, and other preparations for the end of continuous enrollment. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Maryland’s new bill to expand healthcare for small business employees

While there are around 620,214 small businesses in Maryland, which employ over 1.2 million employees in the state, the Baltimore Sun reports that only about 37% of small businesses in the state of Maryland provide health coverage to their employees compared to 95% of large employers who provide their employees with coverage.
MARYLAND STATE
stateofreform.com

Keynote: Andrea Palm, US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services

We were honored to have the Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Andrea Palm, talk to our audience about national health policy and its impact on Washington State during the Lunch Keynote at last week’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get...
WASHINGTON STATE

