Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer on Sunday

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow into the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradual clearing and getting colder Friday night

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds gradually thin out through the afternoon and we remain dry. Temperatures climb some, but only into the upper 40s. FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With clear skies and less wind, temperatures will drop even more efficiently. By the evening, we’re dropping into the mid and upper 30s. Then by Saturday morning, we’re dropping into the mid and upper 20s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, dry weekend

OVERNIGHT: Cold and clear conditions continue tonight with temps dropping to below freezing across the state. Wind will calm down to around 5mph out of the north with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s near sunrise at 7:16am. SATURDAY: Expect a repeat of Friday for Saturday with...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like January

OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night. FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s....
Jan. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
JONESBORO, AR
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me

The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
AGFC issues Black Bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has issued new black bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023. Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass must now be 13 inches or longer to keep. There is no length limit for Spotted Bass. The combined daily black bass creel remains six black bass, of any combination, per day.
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day

Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
