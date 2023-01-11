Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer on Sunday
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow into the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradual clearing and getting colder Friday night
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds gradually thin out through the afternoon and we remain dry. Temperatures climb some, but only into the upper 40s. FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: With clear skies and less wind, temperatures will drop even more efficiently. By the evening, we’re dropping into the mid and upper 30s. Then by Saturday morning, we’re dropping into the mid and upper 20s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny, dry weekend
OVERNIGHT: Cold and clear conditions continue tonight with temps dropping to below freezing across the state. Wind will calm down to around 5mph out of the north with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s near sunrise at 7:16am. SATURDAY: Expect a repeat of Friday for Saturday with...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a strong, cold wind Thursday
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect any lingering moisture to dry out quickly. But some clouds may linger through mid and late-afternoon. Temperatures will be colder, likely into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A strong wind from the northwest will make it feel more like upper 30s to lower 40s. THURSDAY NIGHT:...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like January
OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night. FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s....
inforney.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
fox16.com
Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
KTUL
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Arkansas' best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top seniors
By Kyle Sutherland I Photo by Tommy Land With the high school basketball season in full swing, SBLive is looking at the best boys players in Arkansas across all classifications. Today, we feature the top seniors. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Arkansas, and ...
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
It's a story Razorback fans have seen plenty of times in Brandon Burlsworth and the Morgan brothers, but can it have the same fairy tale ending?
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
KTLO
AGFC issues Black Bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has issued new black bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023. Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass must now be 13 inches or longer to keep. There is no length limit for Spotted Bass. The combined daily black bass creel remains six black bass, of any combination, per day.
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
Will This Bad News About Arkansas Make You Want to Move?
There is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state. It has some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Plus beautiful mountains and hiking trails, but a new study just came out showing that Arkansas might not be the best place for something very, very important. A recent...
