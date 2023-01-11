Read full article on original website
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?
California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. President Joe Biden has declared the storms a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.
Pacific storm parade to aggravate flooding concerns in California
A parade of storms from the Pacific will continue to hammer the West Coast of the United States, including California, this week. Each storm rolling in will have the potential to aggravate flooding and mudslide concerns and create life-threatening conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The stormy pattern will also continue to...
postnewsgroup.com
Storms Bring Needed Increase to Depleted Reservoirs Across State
The Sierra Nevada snowpack and California reservoirs received a huge boost from recent and ongoing storms, but not enough to end current drought conditions, officials with the state Department of Water Resources said during a briefing Wednesday. “We’re working our way through a flood emergency but there will be underlying...
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Central Valley moves into less severe tiers of drought following rain storms
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Heavy rainfall throughout California has brought relief to farmers who have been waiting for years. According to the drought monitor, parts of the central valley went from extreme drought to severe drought. “This is truly a blessing that we’ve seen so far. On the Eastern side of Fresno County, we’re actually […]
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
How winter storms have impacted California drought
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a majority of California is now out of the extreme drought category — one silver lining to the series of winter storms that has been plaguing the state.
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water
From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
spectrumnews1.com
State water officials say they will fast-track groundwater recharge projects
LOS ANGELES — Facing scrutiny for billions of gallons of water draining to the ocean when they could instead be used to alleviate California’s "megadrought," the state’s Department of Water Resources Friday announced it is fast-tracking efforts to capture and store flood waters. “Projects that capture available...
ksro.com
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
koamnewsnow.com
DEADLY STORMS POUND SOUTHEAST, MORE RAIN HEADED FOR CALIFORNIA (330pET)
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South Friday. Chris Nguyen reports. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
foxla.com
California faces more rain after series of deadly storms; Bass declares LA city state of emergency
LOS ANGELES - After a break in a series of torrential storms that brought flooding, mudslides, and high surf, causing damage to many parts of California, residents and rescue crews are bracing for more rain which will shower the Golden State this weekend. Light sprinkles started coming into the LA...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
