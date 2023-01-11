The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosts its annual Music, Performance, Art Community (MPAC) gala on Thursday, Jan. 12. This year’s event is extra special as it celebrates the Arts Council’s 50th anniversary in style. At the ’70s-themed event there will be disco, high-end cars, gallery showing, interactive arts, and more. Special works from The Derek Gordon Collection, including a sketch by Salvador Dalí and a signed lithograph by Pablo Picasso, will also be up for auction. (Read more about the artwork at the auction in this 225 feature.) All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Guests must be 21+ to attend.

