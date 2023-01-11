ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Town Census: Birthdays

This week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Another Biomedical Research Firm Plans Crosby Drive Location

The latest addition to Bedford’s biomedical lineup is a Taipei-based firm that says it aims “to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology.”. PharmaEssentia is preparing an “innovation research center” in facilities at 36 Crosby Drive, an Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties research park known as The Core at Crosby.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Logan Airport named one of the worst US airports in new study

BOSTON — Logan Airport is one of the most difficult locations to fly the friendly skies, according to a new study. Experts from the Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the worst air travel hubs in the country. Included in the data is the percentage of flights delayed and flights canceled in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Guv eyes “Root Causes” response to gun violence

-Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from "a failure to address some of the root causes of violence."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find

WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WALTHAM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

New Winchester Hospital president set to begin in March

WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
WINCHESTER, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

