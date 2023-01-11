Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
Related
belmontonian.com
With County At ‘High’ Level, Belmont Taking A Cautious Approach To Latest Covid-19 Spike
With the new year of 2023 bringing a jump in Covid-19 related hospitalizations and in overall cases in Middlesex county, the town of Belmont and the school district are taking a deliberate approach in its answer to the surge. “At the moment, we are cautiously optimistic because we are not...
mit.edu
3 Questions: What to expect from respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19, this winter
Levels of respiratory illness are rising in the Boston area and elsewhere. Here, MIT Medical Director Cecilia Stuopis provides recommendations for keeping yourself and others healthy during the winter months. Q: Rates of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses are back on the rise. Should I be concerned?. A: While everyone...
Town Census: Birthdays
This week, the Annual Town Census landed in Bedford mailboxes. It’s important to return to the form. As stated on the back: “compliance with this State requirement provides proof of residence, protection of voting rights, veteran’s bonus, housing for the elderly and related benefits as well as providing information for your community.” One of the resources the List of Residents creates is information for first responders.
MetroWest Medical Center Responds To 3 Consecutive Weekends of Ambulance Diversions
FRAMINGHAM – For the last three consecutive weekends, MetroWest Medical Center has been diverting ambulances from Framingham Union Hospital from its labor & delivery unit. SOURCE media has been reaching out to the Tenet-owned hospital for a statement since Christmas weekend. This afternoon, January 12, the hospital’s spokesperson sent a response.
NECN
Boston Doctors ‘Looking Forward' to Seeing Gov. Healey's COVID Response Plans
As freshly sworn-in Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey settles into the corner office, top Boston doctors are weighing in on how her administration should prioritize COVID-19 response. In an historic inauguration, Healey took the oath of office earlier this month. Healey's rise to power marks the first time a woman has...
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
Another Biomedical Research Firm Plans Crosby Drive Location
The latest addition to Bedford’s biomedical lineup is a Taipei-based firm that says it aims “to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology.”. PharmaEssentia is preparing an “innovation research center” in facilities at 36 Crosby Drive, an Anchor Line Partners and Alloy Properties research park known as The Core at Crosby.
Logan Airport named one of the worst US airports in new study
BOSTON — Logan Airport is one of the most difficult locations to fly the friendly skies, according to a new study. Experts from the Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the worst air travel hubs in the country. Included in the data is the percentage of flights delayed and flights canceled in 2022.
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Newer obesity drugs offer promise of lasting weight loss
ASHLAND, Mass — Over the years, Mynette Shifman has tried diets well-known and obscure. “I think I’ve done one where you eat grapefruit every day and hard-boiled eggs,” Shifman said. “I don’t know what that name is. But I’ve done a lifetime of dieting.”
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
Guv eyes “Root Causes” response to gun violence
-Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from "a failure to address some of the root causes of violence."
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Massachusetts nursing student and CNA dies while on vacation in Mexico
A Massachusetts Certified Nursing Assistant that was on her way to earning her nursing degree has died after an incident while on vacation in Mexico. According to an obituary released by her family, 20-year-old Leah “Lee” Pearse died in the early morning hours on Friday. “After a great...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
NECN
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Next up: Caregiving Resources – FREE CLASS to be offered by Minuteman Senior Services
We’ve started a new series called “Did You Know?” The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. Next up: Caregiving Resources – FREE CLASS to be offered by Minuteman Senior Services. Did you know that...
homenewshere.com
New Winchester Hospital president set to begin in March
WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 2