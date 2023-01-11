Read full article on original website
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Opening at The Sundry: Proper Sandwich Company
Born on South Rainbow Boulevard, Proper Sandwich's location at The Sundry will be its second
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
KOLO TV Reno
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
Longtime LGBTQ+ Bar Flex Cocktail Lounge to Reopen with New Location, Same Staff
After a long hiatus and a lot of hard work, Flex will reopen in a new spot that stays true to its original spirit
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
This Nevada City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Ringo Starr and All Starr Band announce dates at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Ringo Starr has announced three performances in Las Vegas, along with his All Starr Band, at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend.
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? BYU gymnast slays Barbie-themed floor routine
LIFE IN PLASTIC — Now that's how you party, Barbie. BYU gymnast Rebekah Ripley set the gym-ternet ablaze over the weekend at the inaugural Super16 Gymnastics Meet at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The senior from St. George became an overnight sensation with her floor routine set to a version of the 1997 classic "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.
UNLV hires former Howard OC, grabs SWAC star in portal
UNLV has picked up a coach and player who both left their impact on HBCU football. The post UNLV hires former Howard OC, grabs SWAC star in portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
crackberry.com
Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer
When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
Increases in egg prices add strain on farms, business owners and shoppers
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
