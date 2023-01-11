Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
1037theriver.com
Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s
Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year
Montrose is a beautiful town to live and work, in and of course, play in. You won't get an extreme winter, like a few of the neighboring towns. How about all the activities to enjoy in the winter, and many are close by?. Winter Activities You Need to Enjoy in...
Winter Camping Alert: Stay the Night in a Colorado Igloo
If winter camping is your thing, you will want to stay in an igloo this winter in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have created a couple of igloos that you can reserve this winter to camp in and it looks like a fun time. When life gives you more than...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
6 winter hikes to take this weekend in Colorado
It is going to be a beautiful weekend to get outside. The Pinpoint Weather team says that highs will be in the 50s with some cloud cover.
5 Homes in Colorado We’d Buy if We Won the Mega Millions Jackpot
Some people think that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day while others embrace it. Of course, there are some of us that have the outlook of Friday the 13th being just another day. This Friday the 13th could be a special day for you if you buy a Mega...
Gyms Get Crowded in the New Year — But It’s Worse in Colorado
Each January, gyms are flooded with people hoping to fulfill their fitness-related New Year's resolutions. Colorado recreation centers aren't immune to this crowding — in fact, our state might even have it worse. USBettingReport.com recently analyzed Google Search Trends to see which states are searching for "gyms near me"...
Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Small Towns in Colorado
In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
Person's lucky find leads to discovery of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Colorado Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
Another storm arrives in Colorado Sunday
A late day chance for rain and snow on Sunday for the Front Range with temperatures in the 40s for afternoon highs.
94kix.com
5 Ways to Cheat at Clearing the Snow from Your Car in Colorado
Winter in Colorado can mean lots of snow, whether you're on the Front Range or the Western Slope. When it all comes down, it's got to land somewhere, and that's more than likely destined to be your car. If you're anything like me, cleaning ice and snow off your car...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0