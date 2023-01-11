Read full article on original website
Related
Preston Xanthopoulos: Gas stove ban plan burns Biden official
We’re cooking with gas now! Well, “for now," that is. Some unelected bureaucrat in the Biden administration said in a media interview that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, for which he is a commissioner, is considering banning gas stoves. Yes, the kind you cook with. Yes, in your home. Yes, yes, that one too — the one at that open kitchen restaurant where you watch the chef literally fire up delicious dishes on the gas stove before him. Yes, I know, it’s insane. ...
WFMJ.com
Senator Vance to visit Youngstown Air Reserve Station
Newly sworn-in U.S. Senator J.D. Vance has announced plans to visit the Valley next week. According to Vance’s office, the Republican will be at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna on Tuesday. Vance and Colonel Jeffrey Van Dootingh, 910th Airlift Wing Commander, will meet with members of the...
Comments / 0