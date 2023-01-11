Read full article on original website
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
Little Rock Family mourns the loss of the 18-year-old loved one shot and killed last month
A Central Arkansas mother mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son, shot and killed in North Little Rock last month.
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
NLRSD officials: Seventh Street Elementary School closed after water heater fire
Classes and school operations at Seventh Street Elementary School are canceled Thursday due to a water heater fire, NLRSD officials confirmed.
Romantic Getaway at Arkansas’ Newest Luxury Condo in Hot Springs
Have you heard about the Roxbury, Hot Spring Arkansas' newest luxury condo on beautiful Lake Hamilton?. If you are looking for a great weekend getaway to the horse races this year, a winter break, or a week-long stay this Spring, The Roxbury is just the place for you, your family, or your friends. Oaklawn Racing Resort and Casino and the historic Bathhouse Row in historic downtown Hot Springs are just minutes away from your stay.
New developments on Maumelle Country Club property still causing lots of debate
A new wedding venue to be located in the middle of the Maumelle Country Club is sparking lots of commotion among those who live close by.
ARDOT temporarily closing Broadway Street as part of demolition project
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: ARDOT has announced additional lane closures starting Jan. 16 to work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Weather permitting, double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.
mysaline.com
State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel
The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
Yell County residents displaced after apartment fire
Residents at an apartment complex in Dardanelle had to relocate after a fire broke out Thursday night.
Little Rock resumes yard waste collection after temporary suspension
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock announced on Thursday that they'll resume collecting yard waste around the city. According to the press release, it's expected that crews will work to pick up waste from their Wednesday routes and work throughout the week to return to a normal schedule.
Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
mysaline.com
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief
Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
Family wants answers after loved one dies more than a year after being in a hit and run
The family of Gregory Brown says it’s been in agony after their loved one was hit by a car in November of 2021 and died more than a year later.
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
