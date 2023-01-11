Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day Jan. 28 with Hash House A Go Go and support Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center
HASH HOUSE A GO GO CELEBRATES NATIONAL BLUEBERRY PANCAKE DAY. TO GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION – ACKERMAN CENTER. $1 of every blueberry pancake sold January 28th and 29th will be donated in support. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is celebrating National Blueberry Pancake Day (officially on January...
Las Vegas student found unresponsive after gym class, school officials say
Jordan Brister, a senior at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, was found unresponsive after suffering cardiac arrest for unknown reasons, his family and the school said.
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
Increases in egg prices add strain on farms, business owners and shoppers
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
Mesquite Local News
From the Mayor: Breaking up the CCSD requires a lot more than failed petition offered
Well, we are into a new year that should prove to be very exciting for Mesquite. A lot of what will take place will, of course, depend on the economy and, hopefully, we won’t see a recession in 2023 as many of the so called experts have predicted. I...
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White's animal welfare advocacy on her 101st birthday
In honor of Betty White's 101st birthday, Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to host briefing on eviction crisis
The Civil Law Self-Help Center of the Regional Justice Center assists 300 persons every day who are seeking assistance because they are facing eviction.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
CCSD student arrested after school staff member threat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District. In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at […]
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
Desert Springs Hospital to end in-patient service in March
Desert Springs Hospital has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. All inpatient operations are expected to stop on or about March 11, 2023, according to the Valley Health System.
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in north valley
A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald's in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.
americanmilitarynews.com
18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school
A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
Las Vegas doctor addresses heart health concerns after sudden deaths of two high school students
Following the recent news of the sudden deaths of two local high school students, who both suffered cardiac arrest, some parents are no doubt concerned about the heart health of young adults.
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Michele Morgan told 8 News Now her friend and employee of 30 years, Alicia...
Teacher discusses safety concerns at CCSD school board meeting, citing uptick in behavior issues among students
The Clark County School District Board of trustees held its first board meeting on Thursday since new members were sworn into office.
