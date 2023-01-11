ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Discount offered for National Bagel Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

CCSD student arrested after school staff member threat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District. In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at […]
SANDY VALLEY, NV
news3lv.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school

A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
LAS VEGAS, NV

