Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
whqr.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
iredellfreenews.com
MLK event speaker urges Troutman community to unite, move forward
Town Manager Ron Wyatt welcomed about 75 community members who gathered to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the second annual Town of Troutman MLK Breakfast on Friday at the Career Academy and Technical School. After enjoying a breakfast prepared by Chef Nate Turner’s culinary arts...
Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills
CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
Landfill company refuses to compromise with neighbors, residents say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Profits over people – that’s how a Charlotte city councilmember is describing the decision to put a landfill on Kelly Road, which is surrounded by dozens of homes. Neighbors were hoping to compromise with the landfill company to lessen the impacts of the 60-plus...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wooded lot in Mint Hill may become office buildings
MINT HILL – Lischerong Enterprises & Holdings has approached the town about building two office buildings on a three-acre wooded lot by Lebanon Road Elementary School. David Klausman, of V3 Southeast, is part of the project design team. He told commissioners during the Jan. 12 public hearing that they wanted to develop a general office or medical office building off Lebanon Road first and construct the second building sometime after. Both buildings will share 80 parking spaces.
iredellfreenews.com
Jerald Morris Cooper
Jerald “Jerry” Morris Cooper, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., to the late Morris and Ruth Sharpe Cooper. Jerald was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1967...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
power98fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
iredellfreenews.com
William Tyrone Lowery Sr.
Mr. William Tyrone Lowery Sr., 52, was born in Mooresville, N.C. on December 31, 1970, to the late Freddie Kent Cornelius and the late Beryline Lowery Gray. He departed this life on Monday, January 9, 2023. Tyrone graduated from Statesville High School with the Class of 1989 and attended Barber...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
iredellfreenews.com
Margaret Louise Dobbins
Margaret Louise Dobbins, 53, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County to Bill Carruth and Julia Dobbins. Margaret was a hairdresser, and she loved her job. She enjoyed cooking and having family and friends get together to eat. She...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lifelong Lincolnton resident receives a Key to the City
LINCOLNTON – A lifelong Lincolnton resident who worked for the City of Lincolnton for 49 years, 14 of them as the Lincolnton Police Chief was given the Key to the City at last Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council meeting. Terry Burgin was also recently appointed as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton City Council discusses homeless situation in the city
LINCOLNTON – Council Member Christine Poinsette requested that a discussion on the homeless situation in downtown Lincolnton be put on the agenda at the most recent meeting of the Lincolnton City Council. “I was getting calls, but I’m on Facebook and there was a whole discussion about the city...
iredellfreenews.com
Find Your Purpose: Mitchell Community College celebrates MLK’s enduring legacy (Photos)
Mitchell Community College staff, students and community residents celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday in Shearer Hall on the Statesville Campus. The event was sponsored by Mitchell’s Equity and Inclusion Council. Facilities Support Services staff member Roy Davidson recited King’s famous “I...
NC GOP members working on proposal to put restrictions on abortion
Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working on a proposal to restrict abortion in North Carolina beyond the current 20-week limit. Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working...
WMBF
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of the use of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on all state government devices. The order directs state officials and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDPI) to develop a...
WLOS.com
Cawthorn claims he never heard from Edwards about data; Edwards responds with screenshots
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Former NC District 11 congressman Madison Cawthorn responded to newly sworn-in NC-11 Rep. Chuck Edwards' claim that Cawthorn's office did not transfer official constituent casework by the deadline of Dec. 23, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, Edwards' office released a statement that not only said...
