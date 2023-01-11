ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noe Robles officially introduced as new Americas football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After years as an assistant coach working his way up the ranks in El Paso, Noe Robles was hired as the new head football coach at Americas High School on Friday. Robles gets his first opportunity as a head coach, taking over a Trail Blazers program that saw immense success […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Centennial senior named volleyball player of the year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua. Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 2, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Tornillo 90 F Fort Hancock 53 F Odessa Compass 42 F Cathedral 84 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Americas 50 F Burges 41 F […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

3 Huge Texas Artists Coming To The Abraham Chavez Theater

El Paso continues to add more concerts onto the "Q Calendar" for 2023. This year we will see two of the biggest breakout rock artists from the state of Texas: Stephenville's Giovannie & the Hired Guns & Palestine's southern rock band Whiskey Myers. Both opening up for the Los Lonely Boys. All 3 bands will be arriving to El Paso in March.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso

Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

City of El Paso offering lifeguard, pool attendant positions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is looking to fill lifeguard and pool attendant positions at all aquatic programs for the summer season. The city is looking for 25 applicants year-round, which means availability for mornings and evenings is required. The city is also looking to fill seasonal positions which includes […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

58 students receive white coats in Hunt School of Nursing ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New YISD building set to open in December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
EL PASO, TX
