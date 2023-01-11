Read full article on original website
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Noe Robles officially introduced as new Americas football coach
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After years as an assistant coach working his way up the ranks in El Paso, Noe Robles was hired as the new head football coach at Americas High School on Friday. Robles gets his first opportunity as a head coach, taking over a Trail Blazers program that saw immense success […]
No. 23 San Diego State learns from close call, next faces New Mexico
The San Diego State men’s basketball team doesn’t want to fall into another trap when it hosts New Mexico in
Centennial senior named volleyball player of the year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua. Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 […]
#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 2, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Tornillo 90 F Fort Hancock 53 F Odessa Compass 42 F Cathedral 84 F Americas 50 F Burges 41 F […]
3 Huge Texas Artists Coming To The Abraham Chavez Theater
El Paso continues to add more concerts onto the "Q Calendar" for 2023. This year we will see two of the biggest breakout rock artists from the state of Texas: Stephenville's Giovannie & the Hired Guns & Palestine's southern rock band Whiskey Myers. Both opening up for the Los Lonely Boys. All 3 bands will be arriving to El Paso in March.
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
Confirmed-The Best Menudo In The World Is Made In El Paso, Texas
We may not have gotten the best burrito in Texas honors ... which was BS ... but we got this one on a global scale. I found this "best of" list via tasteatlas.com who absolutely did right by giving an El Paso restaurant the props on this one. We are,...
Wild West Shootout Results: January 13, 2023 (Vado)
The Wild West Shootout is set to resume in Vado, New Mexico. The 3/8-mile dirt track of Vado Speedway Park welcomes the national dirt late model stars. View Wild West Shootout results below. Wild West Shootout: Menu. Jan 7 | Jan 8 | Jan 11 | Jan 13 | Jan...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Hooters Spreading Its Wings – Location Planned in Far East El Paso
After decades with only one El Paso location, Hooters is about to spread its wings and land on the Far East. Documents filed with both the state and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show it taking over the building on Joe Battle that used to be a Cattle Baron. Hooters,...
City of El Paso offering lifeguard, pool attendant positions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is looking to fill lifeguard and pool attendant positions at all aquatic programs for the summer season. The city is looking for 25 applicants year-round, which means availability for mornings and evenings is required. The city is also looking to fill seasonal positions which includes […]
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Del Rio Proudly Has The Oldest TX Winery & It’s Near El Paso
El Paso loves to enjoy fine dining. We don't mind going to a local shop & getting some; but we also love making it ourselves. El Paso has been doing it for centuries so we've gotten pretty good at it. Just look at places like La Vina Winery or the Zin Valle Vineyards.
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
58 students receive white coats in Hunt School of Nursing ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony Tuesday where 58 students received their white coats. The ceremony took place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. The white coat ceremony is a traditional rite of passage which welcomes students to health care education. TTUHSC […]
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. No back up has been reported, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Both individuals […]
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
New YISD building set to open in December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
Free care coming for Veterans in suicidal crisis, a look at resources in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Military Veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care starting on Tuesday. They will be able to receive care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or private facility. “Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve – no matter […]
