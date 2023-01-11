Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Harvick makes it official - 2023 is his last as a driver
Future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick will not be a full-time competitor in NASCAR after this season. His 23rd year in the Cup series will be his last.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
