The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room at the Lake County Courthouse. The commission will acknowledge receipt of a letter from East Dakota Water Development district regarding expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District; acknowledge a written notice of a fund-raiser from McKibbin-Mosher Post #25 American Legion; and approve inmate housing contracts with McCook and Sanborn counties.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO