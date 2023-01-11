The Burroughs girls basketball team hosted Hesperia on Tuesday, January 10th in a battle for first place in Mojave River League with each team coming into the game with a 2-0 record. When the final whistled was blown, the Burros lost at home to the Scorpions 54-46 and fell into a tie for second place with upcoming opponent Oak Hills at 2-1. In the loss to the Scorpions, the Burros offense struggled to make easy buckets missing plenty of layups and open looks from the perimeter. The defense struggled to limit Hesperia to one and done, giving their opponent second and third chances to score. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team's performance in the loss.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO