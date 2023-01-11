Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros girls soccer suffer from slow start in home loss
The Burroughs girls soccer team returned to pitch on Thursday hosting Oak Hills in Mojave River League but lost 7-0. The Burros returned to the pitch after having Tuesday's match against Hesperia postponed and rescheduled due to weather. The Burros had a slow start and allowed Oak Hills to take an early 3-0 lead before giving up two more goals before the first half came to an end. In the second half, Burroughs gave up an early goal but began to find ways to create chances until the final minutes when they gave up a final goal. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros boys basketball fall on the road to Scorpions
The Burroughs boys basketball team traveled to Hesperia High on Tuesday, January 10th in a Mojave River League match with the Burros looking to stay in a tie for first place with Oak Hills. At the end of 32 minutes the Burros lost to the Scorpions 59-42 and fell into a tie for second place with Hesperia at 2-1 in league play. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis spoke about his team's performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros girls basketball unable to shake slow start against Scorpions
The Burroughs girls basketball team hosted Hesperia on Tuesday, January 10th in a battle for first place in Mojave River League with each team coming into the game with a 2-0 record. When the final whistled was blown, the Burros lost at home to the Scorpions 54-46 and fell into a tie for second place with upcoming opponent Oak Hills at 2-1. In the loss to the Scorpions, the Burros offense struggled to make easy buckets missing plenty of layups and open looks from the perimeter. The defense struggled to limit Hesperia to one and done, giving their opponent second and third chances to score. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke on her team's performance in the loss.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs wrestlers fell in final home meet of season
The Burroughs wrestling program hosted Oak Hills in its final home meet of the season on Wednesday, January 11th. The Burros wrestlers where welcomed into the gym by a big and vocal crowd and the Burroughs cheerleaders as they put in a valiant effort at home. The Burros boys junior varsity squad lost 45-24, the girls varsity squad lost 18-15, and the boys varsity squad lost 77-6.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls soccer league match rescheduled
The Burroughs girls soccer team's Mojave River League home match against Hesperia was canceled due to weather and has been rescheduled to Monday, January 30th. This is the second game to be rescheduled for the Burros due to weather. Burros has two back to back games on its schedule: back to back games against Sultana on Monday, January 23 on the road and Tuesday, January 24th at home and Monday, January 30th at home against Hesperia and Tuesday, January 31st at Oak Hills.
Comments / 0