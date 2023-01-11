Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Rock star Jeff Beck was the self-made son of working class parents who literally built himself into a guitar legend and became known as an outlier in an age of excess, while still dating his share of glamorous women along the way.

Beck, a virtuoso who became known as the 'guitar player's guitar player,' died Wednesday after 'suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.' He was 78.

Geoffrey Arnold Beck was born in Surrey, England, and attended Wimbledon Art College. He sang in his church choir at the age of 10 before becoming obsessed with the guitar.

His father was an accountant, and his mother worked in a chocolate factory. As a boy, he built his first instrument, using a cigar box, a picture frame for the neck and string from a radio-controlled toy airplane.

Beck is survived by his wife, Sandra, with whom he had no children. He was married to first wife Patricia Brown from 1963 - when Beck was just 19 - to 1967.

He previously dated model Celia Hammond, who spent her life after a model saving thousands of cats and opening animal shelters.

The rock icon remained friendly with Hammond and even became a patron of one of her animal shelters as part of the Celia Hammond Animal Trust.

She once told DailyMail.com of a vacation to Hollywood with Beck where she found a couple of wild cats in the hotel garden and spent the whole stay scouring LA for a cat trap.

Hammond appeared on the record sleeve of Jeff Beck's solo album Truth, an album that included contributions from Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and John Paul Jones.

They broke up at some point in the 1970s that coincided with a period of 'musical and commercial crisis' for Beck, according to The Times .

Beck also had a long-term relationship with former British TV presenter Julia Carling, who said she lost her virginity to Beck when she was 18 and he was 39.

They dated for six years - when she was known as Julia Smith - and even lived together, according to the Evening Standard .

However, she said that the relationship became isolating, before the pair broke up in 1989.

'I lost contact with my friends,' Smith said. 'There was no one of my age group around me. I was on my own a lot and lonely. It toughened me up.' She said. 'He wasn't a father figure. I learned a lot from him, but he wanted me to be a mother to him. I just wasn't strong enough for that.'

Carling ended up marrying England rugby captain Will Carling. The marriage dissolved in 1995 amid rumors of an affair with Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales' relationship was what led Diana's critics to accuse her of being a home-wrecker, as Carling was newly married and his wife refused to weep and walk away.

When it was disclosed that her husband was visiting the Princess at Kensington Palace, his tell-tale blue Range Rover spotted in the car park, Julia publicly fired a warning shot at Diana, declaring that she had 'picked the wrong couple'.

Julia added: 'It would be easy to say she's ruined my marriage, but it takes two to tango and I blame Will for getting involved in the first place.' The following year they were divorced.

In between, his most famous ex-love is American model Heather Daltrey, then Heather Taylor, who went on to marry the legendary The Who frontman and was the inspiration for Jimi Hendrix's 'Foxy Lady.'

Daltrey and her rock icon husband have been married since 1971 and have three children together.

Roger Daltrey's The Who bandmate Pete Townshend claimed that his numerous feuds with Daltrey may have been prevented if the latter had not married the model.

Townshend said in 2015: 'No, we never have and I doubt we ever will. Our families are very, very different. If he hadn't stayed with his wife, we might have spent more time together, but I doubt it.'

When Daltrey married Heather it was with the proviso that he was allowed to stray, although he insisted in the 2011 interview that things have changed.

'It's not an open marriage, but in the early days of our relationship she never put restrictions on me,' says Roger. 'I was in one of the biggest rock bands in the world, going out for four months at a time. At that age do you expect me to come back and say, 'Oh yes darling, I was a good boy'?'

'Over years we have developed something a lot deeper than that — she is the most extraordinary woman I know.'

Beck the musician was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.

In perhaps the most legendary era of rock n' roll excess, Beck was a bit of an teetotaler, telling Rolling Stone in 2018 he'd never performed under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

'I understand how easily one could go down that road. But I'm one of those people that could never even imagine walking on a stage [intoxicated]. I did it one time, albeit in a small village hall, and my legs gave way as I walked up the steps,' he joked.

He first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds - replacing Eric Clapton at the recommendation of friend Jimmy Page and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera.

Beck was among the rock-guitarist pantheon from the late ´60s that included Clapton, Page - who was introduced to Beck by his sister Annetta when they were teenagers - and Jimi Hendrix.

'Jeff Beck is the best guitar player on the planet,' Joe Perry, the lead guitarist of Aerosmith, told The New York Times in 2010. 'He is head, hands and feet above all the rest of us, with the kind of talent that appears only once every generation or two.'

He and fellow guitar icon Clapton had a tense relationship early on but became friends later in life and toured together. Beck said in 2018 that Clapton's tense feelings was over his collaborations with Stevie Wonder.

'I found out later from Pattie, his wife, that there definitely was [rivalry] – especially with the Stevie Wonder stuff. He was not too amused about me doing something successful with Stevie. I think that maybe got under his skin a bit.'

Beck's career never hit the commercial highs of Clapton. A perfectionist, he preferred to make critically well-received instrumental records and left the limelight for long stretches, enjoying his time restoring vintage automobiles.

Beck considered the rivalry one-sided, however, saying 'I just thought he's got the blues covered. And he's also got some very good pop songs. And I don't have either, really. I'm not committed to putting myself up for a blues guitarist, even though I love playing the blues.'

He was later asked why the two waited some four decades to tour together.

'Because we were all trying to be big bananas,' Beck told Rolling Stone in 2010. 'Except I didn't have the luxury of the hit songs Eric's got.'

He won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - once with his group the Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009. He was ranked fifth in Rolling Stone's list of the '100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.'

Beck told the New Statesman in 2010 that he'd even insured his thumbs for and fingers for $8.5million after chopping off the tip of his left index finger making stew.

He played guitar with vocalists as varied as Luciano Pavarotti, Macy Gray, Chrissie Hynde, Joss Stone, Imelda May, Cyndi Lauper, Wynonna Judd and Buddy Guy.

In 2014, Beck received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Beck nearly joined two iconic rock groups, as Nick Mason of Pink Floyd once said the band wanted Beck to replace the late Syd Barrett, while the Rolling Stones considered him as a replacement for Brian Jones.

He also famously played at David Bowie's final show performing as Ziggy Stardust in 1973 and was featured in a cut of the movie aired on ABC in 1974 but was deleted from the final cut, allegedly not liking his clothes or performance and worried how appearing in a glam rock film would affect his reputation.

Stevie Wonder, cause of Beck's tense relationship with Clapton, originally had written his classic smash hit 'Superstition' for Beck to perform, according to Ultimate Classic Rock .

Beck said Wonder 'basically wrote it for me, but the story goes that he loved it a bit too much. No, he played it to Motown, and they said, 'No way is Beck getting this song, it's too good' and, as they had the right to say what Stevie released at that time, I lost the song as an original.'

The legendary piano player's version of the story suggested that he was going to allow Beck to release his version of the song first, but it was bogged down by delays.

The two eventually made peace and continued to collaborate together, even performing 'Superstition' together at the 25th anniversary of the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

'That was the right decision but we were gutted, you know, totally," he said. "We would have had a monstrous, monstrous hit.'

He also made two records with Rod Stewart - 1968's 'Truth' and 1969's 'Beck-Ola' - and one with a 64-piece orchestra, 'Emotion & Commotion.'

Later in his career, he appeared playing guitar on Jon Bon Jovi's 'Blaze of Glory,' which won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song from a motion picture.

'I like an element of chaos in music. That feeling is the best thing ever, as long as you don't have too much of it. It's got to be in balance. I just saw Cirque du Soleil, and it struck me as complete organized chaos,' he told Guitar World in 2014.

'If I could turn that into music, it's not far away from what my ultimate goal would be, which is to delight people with chaos and beauty at the same time.'

Beck career highlights include joining with bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice to create the power trio that released 'Beck, Bogert and Appice' in 1973, tours with Brian Wilson and Buddy Guy and a tribute album to the late guitarist Les Paul, 'Rock `n´ Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul).'

He was in a few bands - including Nightshift and The Tridents - before joining the Yardbirds in 1965, replacing Clapton but only a year later giving way to Page.

During his tenure, the band created the memorable singles 'Heart Full of Soul,' 'I´m a Man' and 'Shapes of Things.'

Beck´s first hit single was 1967´s instrumental 'Beck´s Bolero,' which featured future Led Zeppelin members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, and future Who drummer Keith Moon.

The Jeff Beck Group - with Stewart singing - was later booked to play the 1969 Woodstock music festival but their appearance was canceled. Beck later said there was unrest in the band.

'I could see the end of the tunnel,' he told Rolling Stone in 2010.

Beck was friends with Hendrix and they performed together. Before Hendrix, most rock guitar players concentrated on a similar style and technical vocabulary. Hendrix blew that apart.

'He came along and reset all of the rules in one evening,' Beck told Guitar World.

Beck teamed up with legendary producer George Martin - a.k.a. 'the fifth Beatle' - to help him fashion the genre-melding, jazz-fusion classic 'Blow by Blow' (1975) and 'Wired' (1976).

He teamed up with Seal on the Hendrix tribute 'Stone Free,' created a jazz-fusion group led by synthesizer player Jan Hammer and honored rockabilly guitarist Cliff Gallup with the album 'Crazy Legs.' He put out 'Loud Hailer' in 2016.

Beck's guitar work can be heard on the soundtracks of such films as 'Stomp the Yard,' 'Shallow Hal,' 'Casino,' 'Honeymoon in Vegas,' 'Twins,' 'Observe and Report' and 'Little Big League.'

He was most recently seen touring in 2022, making headlines along the way as he would bring Johnny Depp onstage to perform with him in the wake of Depp's defamation trial with Amber Heard.

Some of Beck's fans spoke of their disappointment that he performed alongside Depp at the Royal Albert Hall in London , complaining he 'took away so much' from the guitarist they had paid to see.

Some fans were left disgruntled that the 58-year-old actor had spent so much of the gig performing, with one saying they 'did not come here to see Depp'.

Music critic Neil McCormick wrote in the Telegraph : '[Depp] may not be the greatest vocalist but he knows how to deliver a song,' adding that 'Depp's presence added pizzazz and created a space for Beck to shine more brightly'.

Austin Delord, a Beck fan, said: 'Too much Johnny Depp, we did not come here to see him. Bit of a publicity stunt, he did not bring much to the party, but he took away so much from Beck.'

Francesca Cox, 23, said: 'It was cool, unexpected. I preferred what was before.'

In June, he was spotted with Depp at a pub in Newcastle, where Depp was enjoying the attention of people happy to greet him after his victory in court over Heard.

'I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages,' Beck said of Depp. 'He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.'

A source told People Magazine that Depp and Beck were friends, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star visiting him at his hospital bedside.

'They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,' the source said. 'The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.'

The pair performed together in Europe and the United States and together, released what is now the final album released by Beck during his lifetime, '18,' which featured a single titled 'This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.'

In September of 2022, Ozzy Osbourne's new album featured contributions from Beck on multiple tracks, his final recordings released before his death.

WHAT IS BACTERIAL MENINGITIS?

Bacterial meningitis is an infection of the membranes (meninges) that protect the spinal cord and brain.

It requires urgent treatment at hospital with antibiotics.

Some 10 per cent of bacterial cases are fatal.

When the membranes become infected, they swell and press on the spinal cord or brain.

This can cause life-threatening problems, which strike suddenly and worsen quickly.

It can lead to brain damage, paralysis, or stroke. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Bacteria or a virus can cause meningitis. Viral meningitis is more common, but bacterial meningitis is more serious.

Experts don't always know why meningitis happens. Some people get it when their immune system is weak or they've recently been sick. A head injury may also increase risk.

Bacterial meningitis is more common in infants under one and people aged 16 to 21. College students living in dorms or other close quarters are at increased risk.

Also at risk are adults with certain medical problems, including those without a spleen.

Of those who survive, one in three suffer complications, including brain damage and hearing loss.

Limb amputation is a potential side effect if septicaemia (blood poisoning) occurs.

Vaccines are available against certain strains of bacteria that cause meningitis, such as tuberculosis.

The most common symptoms of bacterial meningitis are:

These are symptoms to look for in children: