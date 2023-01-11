Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic approach to COPD involves targeting and inhibiting protein RIPK1
Research led by the Centenary Institute, the University of Technology Sydney and Ghent University Hospital, Belgium has identified a new therapeutic approach for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—the targeting and inhibition of a protein called RIPK1. The third leading cause of death worldwide and with no effective treatments, COPD...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
cgtlive.com
Advanced Solid Tumor CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of B4t2-001. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05621486) evaluating Bio4t2’s B4t2-001, an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. B4t2-001 is intended...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Leqembi, New Treatment for Early-Stage Alzheimer’s Disease
On Friday, January 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a new drug, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi works by removing amyloid beta plaques, a protein that can accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s and that is...
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
biopharminternational.com
Adare Pharma Solutions Coordinating Quality with Veeva Vault Quality Suite
The Vault Quality Suite will help Adare simplify its quality operations across its sites in the United States, France, and Italy. Veeva Systems announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that Adare Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) with expertise in oral dosage forms, chose Veeva Vault Quality Suite to harmonize quality systems across the organization. This choice can help Adare streamline quality processes, work more effectively with partners and suppliers, and deliver greater visibility into operations to customers.
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for JBI-802 in SCLC and AML
JBI-802, which is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial, received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. About the Study of JBI-802 Trial Name: A First-in-Human, Open-label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of Orally Administered...
diabetesdaily.com
A1C Results Can Be Inaccurate: What You Should Know
If you have diabetes, you’re probably already familiar with hemoglobin A1C. This measure, which requires a blood draw, is an estimate of your average blood sugar levels over the past several months. While we have many diabetes numbers to think about, A1C tends to be the one that doctors...
The researcher found that an extract of nigella Sativa seed oil can kill approximately 80% of the pancreatic cancer
Herbs used in traditional medicine in many Middle Eastern countries can help fight pancreatic cancer, one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Researchers at Kimmel Cancer and Jefferson in Philadelphia discovered that thymoquinone, a derivative of black cumin seed oil, inhibited the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. It also killed them by promoting the process of cell death.
neurologylive.com
FDA Accepts sBLA for Revance’s Cervical Dystonia Treatment DaxibotulinumtoxinA
DaxibotulinumtoxinA, the first and only peptide formulated neuromodulator, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in doses of 125 and 250 units, with clinically meaningful effect observed by both patients and clinicians. After showing positive results in a phase 3 clinical program, the FDA has accepted Revance Therapeutic’s...
science.org
Blocking common γ chain cytokine signaling ameliorates T cell–mediated pathogenesis in disease models
The common γ chain (γc; IL-2RG) is a subunit of the interleukin (IL) receptors for the γc cytokines IL-2, IL-4, IL-7, IL-9, IL-15, and IL-21. The lack of appropriate neutralizing antibodies recognizing IL-2RG has made it difficult to thoroughly interrogate the role of γc cytokines in inflammatory and autoimmune disease settings. Here, we generated a γc cytokine receptor antibody, REGN7257, to determine whether γc cytokines might be targeted for T cell–mediated disease prevention and treatment. Biochemical, structural, and in vitro analysis showed that REGN7257 binds with high affinity to IL-2RG and potently blocks signaling of all γc cytokines. In nonhuman primates, REGN7257 efficiently suppressed T cells without affecting granulocytes, platelets, or red blood cells. Using REGN7257, we showed that γc cytokines drive T cell–mediated disease in mouse models of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and multiple sclerosis by affecting multiple aspects of the pathogenic response. We found that our xenogeneic GVHD mouse model recapitulates hallmarks of acute and chronic GVHD, with T cell expansion/infiltration into tissues and liver fibrosis, as well as hallmarks of immune aplastic anemia, with bone marrow aplasia and peripheral cytopenia. Our findings indicate that γc cytokines contribute to GVHD and aplastic anemia pathology by promoting these characteristic features. By demonstrating that broad inhibition of γc cytokine signaling with REGN7257 protects from immune-mediated disorders, our data provide evidence of γc cytokines as key drivers of pathogenic T cell responses, offering a potential strategy for the management of T cell–mediated diseases.
docwirenews.com
Magnesium Intake and Incident CKD
Results of recent studies have suggested an association between low levels of serum magnesium and kidney injury. However, there are few data available on whether dietary magnesium intake is related to kidney function. Hee Byung Koh, MD, and colleagues at the Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Republic of...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Up-and-Coming Treatments for Ulcerative Colitis Have Novel Mechanisms of Action
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Cobitolimod from InDex, a Swedish company, and obefazimod, from Abivax, a French company, could be first-in-class medications for ulcerative colitis. Current treatment for ulcerative colitis aims to induce remission in those with active colitis and maintain remission once it is achieved. The development of new biologics and...
Artificial Pancreas; The Novel Breakthrough In Type 2 Diabetes Therapy
FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas With Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System. The initial artificial pancreas design, also called the "Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery system," imitates the blood glucose control naturally maintained by the healthy human pancreas. That is by continual blood glucose measurement and insulin delivery process.
biopharmadive.com
Novo Nordisk diabetes pill wins FDA approval for first-line use
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Novo Nordisk’s diabetes pill Rybelsus as an initial treatment to lower blood sugar levels, a label expansion that will allow it to compete more directly with other oral drugs from Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly. Rybelsus, which works like Novo’s...
