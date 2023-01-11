Read full article on original website
Eagles' MBB Game at Ball State Moved to Feb. 3 on CBSSN
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball game at Ball State University, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, has been moved to Friday, Feb. 3, and will be aired live to a national television audience on CBS Sports Network, the Mid-American Conference announced, Jan. 12. The Eagles and Cardinals will tip at 6:30 p.m. inside Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind.
Track and Field Finishes Successful Day in Bowling Green, Ann Arbor
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's indoor track and field teams competed in a pair of events today, Jan. 14, with student-athletes splitting between the Falcon Early Bird Invitational in Bowling Green, Ohio, and the Michigan Invitational in Ann Arbor. The majority of...
Eagles Fall in Season Opener at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team opened up its 2023 season with a third place finish at the Arizona State University Triangular in Tempe, Ariz. Friday night. The Eagles finished with a 192.150 team score behind Arizona State and UC Davis. Sophomore Ella Chemotti (Canton, Mich.-Canton)...
Swim Defeats Findlay; Dive Completes Day One at UB Invite
HOLLAND, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program competed separately, Friday, Jan. 13, with the swim team capturing one victory. The divers started in the morning, competing in the University at Buffalo's Diving Invitational. The first day featured the 1-meter dive, while tomorrow's session will include the 3-meter dive.
Track and Field Ready for Saturday Slate in Ann Arbor, Bowling Green
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's indoor track and field teams are set to make their second appearances on the campus of the University of Michigan is as many weeks, this time for the Michigan Invitational, set for Saturday, Jan. 14. A portion of each team will also be in Bowling Green, Ohio for the Falcon Early Bird Open, hosted by Bowling Green State University.
