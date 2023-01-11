ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's indoor track and field teams are set to make their second appearances on the campus of the University of Michigan is as many weeks, this time for the Michigan Invitational, set for Saturday, Jan. 14. A portion of each team will also be in Bowling Green, Ohio for the Falcon Early Bird Open, hosted by Bowling Green State University.

