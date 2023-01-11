Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
WIFR
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Pinnon Meats closed temporarily in aftermath of Wednesday shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Peggy Anderson, 63, lying at the bottom of […]
WIFR
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Poplar Grove, Ill. Just before midnight, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 200 block of Thornhill Drive for a domestic violence call. According to Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk, the 9-1-1 call came from inside the home.
Rockford woman found dead in Christmas Eve house fire identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman who was found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 3600 of Huffman Boulevard has been identified as 61-year-old Debra Lamb. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a release that the cause of Lamb’s death is still pending further studies and toxicology testing. The fire […]
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
WIFR
Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced a decision Friday after a task force investigated an inmate death at the Winnebago County jail from August 2022. “Littrell was alone in his cell and died as a result of ‘cardia arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy,’”...
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
State’s attorney: No charges against officers in two Winnebago County deaths
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No criminal charges will be filed in two deaths that involved area law enforcement agencies, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday. The first was the death of 44-year-old Christian K. Littrell, who was found unresponsive on Aug. 9, 2022, inside the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held on […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
seehafernews.com
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Monroe Shooting
A man’s arrested in southern Wisconsin after police say he shot a gun into a home. Police in Monroe say someone reported bullets being fired into their home near 16th Street and 15th Avenue Tuesday night. Police say John Frediu was arrested at the scene on several charges including...
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
stoughtonnews.com
Two arrests made during multi-department operation
Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
MyStateline.com
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WIFR
Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed a pedestrian. Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death. Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N. Brick...
nbc15.com
Man charged with attempted homicide in Monroe shots fired incident
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested after police say a gun was allegedly fired into a home Tuesday night in Monroe. No one inside the residence on the 1500 block of 16th Street was harmed after reports of a gunshot being fired were made after 8:30 p.m., according to Monroe Police.
Comments / 0