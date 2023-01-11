ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Poplar Grove, Ill. Just before midnight, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 200 block of Thornhill Drive for a domestic violence call. According to Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk, the 9-1-1 call came from inside the home.
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
seehafernews.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Monroe Shooting

A man’s arrested in southern Wisconsin after police say he shot a gun into a home. Police in Monroe say someone reported bullets being fired into their home near 16th Street and 15th Avenue Tuesday night. Police say John Frediu was arrested at the scene on several charges including...
MONROE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Two arrests made during multi-department operation

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
STOUGHTON, WI
MyStateline.com

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Man charged with attempted homicide in Monroe shots fired incident

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested after police say a gun was allegedly fired into a home Tuesday night in Monroe. No one inside the residence on the 1500 block of 16th Street was harmed after reports of a gunshot being fired were made after 8:30 p.m., according to Monroe Police.
MONROE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy