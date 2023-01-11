Koda Martin signs reserve/future contract with the Saints

Here’s another reserve/future contract signing for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints announced Wednesday that offensive lineman Koda Martin signed with them to join their 90-man offseason roster, bringing more depth up front. That’s key for a unit facing more upheaval during the 2023 offseason with starters like left guard Andrus Peat looking like a potential salary cap casualty.

Martin, 29, hasn’t seen many reps in the NFL since signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019, though he played a handful of snaps on the field goal units and at right guard for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He finished his collegiate career at Syracuse, where he started all 13 games at right tackle as a senior in 2018; that’s after transferring from Texas A&M, where he started at left tackle as a junior.

So he has experience lining up on each side of the line and he’s moved inside as a pro. That could help his case for a roster spot over the summer, though he’ll be competing with other players like second-year backup Lewis Kidd for snaps in practice. The more competition, the better off this Saints team will be.