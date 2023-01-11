Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
newsnationnow.com
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
newsnationnow.com
White House: FAA investigation a ‘top priority’
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system failure on Wednesday caused the first aviation ground stop in over 20 years, something that hadn’t been seen since Sept. 11, 2001. Now, the Biden administration said its top priority is figuring out exactly what happened to cause the...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
newsnationnow.com
‘Glad to be back’: NYC nurse rejoices over deal to end strike
(NewsNation) — After three days of shouting in a picket line on Madison Avenue in New York City, Carol McGowan finally gets to return to the place she wanted to be throughout it all: inside Mount Sinai Hospital. McGowan is one of thousands of New York City nurses who...
newsnationnow.com
Analysis: Lumberjacking among happiest jobs in America?
(NewsNation) — How happy are you at work? A new report found that lumberjacks believe they have the happiest and most meaningful work of any major industry. Agriculture, logging and forestry have the lowest levels of self-reported stress and the highest levels of self-reported happiness, according to an analysis by The Washington Post of time journals from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ American Time Use Survey.
newsnationnow.com
AG Garland appoints special counsel in Biden doc probe
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s office and Delaware home. Garland has named Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney during the Trump administration, as special...
newsnationnow.com
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
newsnationnow.com
Wife pleads with Biden for help in freeing Navy husband
(NewsNation) — Brittany Alkonis, the wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison, is fighting to get the government to help her husband. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis has been sitting in a Japanese prison for months, following a fatal car crash. On Friday,...
newsnationnow.com
Top Iran diplomat says talks with Saudis could restore ties
BEIRUT (AP) — Talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia are continuing and could eventually restore diplomatic relations that were severed years ago, Iran’s foreign minister said Friday. Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that he met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud...
newsnationnow.com
Chases at the border: New policy seeks to mitigate danger
(NewsNation) — Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its pursuit policy for suspected human smugglers following criticism about the oft-dangerous practices that put the lives of officers and civilians at risk. Civil rights groups have applauded the changes but critics say they’re reserving final judgment until...
newsnationnow.com
Bill would prohibit Buttigieg from private air travel
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) filed her first bill of the 118th Congress on Wednesday that would require Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his team to fly commercial only. The press release said it would only require Buttigieg to fly commercially until the FAA reauthorization...
newsnationnow.com
Shedding light on the billions medical companies pay doctors
(NewsNation) — Doctors got $11 billion in speaking fees, meals, and research and consulting allowances from medical device and pharmaceutical companies last year, and a new law in California aims to help patients break down who is getting what. Starting this month, doctors must now tell their patients about...
newsnationnow.com
Supply chain woes make it hard to arm Ukraine and US: Report
(NewsNation) — In another six months, the military may need to choose between arming itself or helping Ukraine because of supply chain issues, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro warned, according to Defense One. Defense One, which first reported this story, wrote that Del Toro made the comment this...
newsnationnow.com
Coast Guard intercepts dozens of migrants off Florida coast
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted dozens of Cuban and Haitian migrants off the coast of Florida this month, and on Thursday even more arrived ashore. A group of Haitians managed to swim to shore from a sailboat in the latest incident of a growing trend of migrant boats making the harrowing journey in choppy waters.
newsnationnow.com
Inside look: Life as a new migrant crossing into America
(NewsNation) — As politicians debate the best way to handle record numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, those who make it to the U.S. face uncertainty as border towns lack the resources to handle the influx of people. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley spent 24 hours with migrants in El...
Comments / 0