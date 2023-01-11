ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
mixfmalaska.com

Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
JUNEAU, AK
Big Country News

Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada

SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
SEATTLE, WA
Alaska Beacon

Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground

This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
PALMER, AK
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
SPOKANE, WA
vincennespbs.org

Planned water shut off in Washington

Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
WASHINGTON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
ANCHORAGE, AK
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
marinelink.com

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders Hires Roney as Sales, Marketing Director

Peter Roney has been hired to join the executive management team supporting U.S. West Coast shipyards Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair. The news was announced by Shared Ice Services (SIS) is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, the parent company of Ice Floe, dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR). SIS was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards.
EVERETT, WA
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup

The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

ONP issues 4-day closure of west end campgrounds and roads

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – On Thursday, January 12, campgrounds and roads in the western part of Olympic National Park were closed due to incoming blustery weather. Reports from the National Weather Service, storm activity in Western Washington had sustained winds around 25mph with gusts around 30mph. The weather watch is likely to continue through Sunday, January 15.
PORT ANGELES, WA
mixfmalaska.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country volunteer to make local communities more equitable, expand civic opportunities, foster respect for individual differences, and take action to ensure our communities live up to Dr. King’s dream.
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications

"Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships are open to all Alaska junior and senior high school students who plan to attend college or vocational school. Apply...
PALMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy