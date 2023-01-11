Read full article on original website
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska on track to have a full cruise recovery by mid-summer of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon returned after the holiday break with its first speaker of the New Year, Lani Downs, Senior Director of Community Relations and Public Affairs for Cruise Lines International Association Alaska (CLIA). The association brings about 99% of passengers up to Alaska.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
mixfmalaska.com
Juneau delegation held Town Hall to outline priorities for legislative session
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Senator Jesse Kiehl and Representatives Sara Hannan and Andi Story held a Town Hall at Dzantik'i Heeni Middle School Wednesday evening. The public was encouraged to ask questions and raise concerns. Some of the topics high on the community's list of concerns in alignment with the...
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
publicola.com
State Proposals Aim to Lower Traffic Deaths by Improving Driver Behavior
At the year’s first meeting of the Washington state senate’s transportation committee earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee’s office delivered some sobering news: More than 700 people were killed by traffic violence on the state’s roadways in 2022, a figure not seen since the late 1990s.
marinelink.com
Nichols Brothers Boat Builders Hires Roney as Sales, Marketing Director
Peter Roney has been hired to join the executive management team supporting U.S. West Coast shipyards Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair. The news was announced by Shared Ice Services (SIS) is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, the parent company of Ice Floe, dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR). SIS was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards.
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
My Clallam County
ONP issues 4-day closure of west end campgrounds and roads
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – On Thursday, January 12, campgrounds and roads in the western part of Olympic National Park were closed due to incoming blustery weather. Reports from the National Weather Service, storm activity in Western Washington had sustained winds around 25mph with gusts around 30mph. The weather watch is likely to continue through Sunday, January 15.
mixfmalaska.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country volunteer to make local communities more equitable, expand civic opportunities, foster respect for individual differences, and take action to ensure our communities live up to Dr. King’s dream.
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska State Fair opens 2023 scholarship applications
"Educate" is a key part of the Alaska State Fair mission, and the Fair awards annual scholarships. For 2023, the Fair will award a total of $8,000 in scholarships. Scholarships are open to all Alaska junior and senior high school students who plan to attend college or vocational school. Apply...
WSDOT continues to move campers out of 1-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation crews are working to shrink the perimeter of the homeless encampment near I-90, known as Camp Hope. They plan to move in the fencing after people have left. The I-90 homeless encampment has been on WSDOT property for more than a...
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
