kccrradio.com
Stanley County Boys Fall in First Round of Jones County Tournament
The Stanley County Buffaloes have dropped its seventh straight game with a tough loss to the Jones County Coyotes 51-43 in the first round of the Jones County Tournament. The Buffaloes are now 1-7 and will get a chance to face the Kadoka Area Kougars Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinals looking to put an end to its losing streak. The Kougars are 2-4 on the year after its 53-37 loss to the Phillip Scotties earlier in the day. Jones County improves to 3-4 on the year with its second win of the year over Stanley County as they will face the 5-1 Phillip Scotties in the championship semifinals Friday night.
kccrradio.com
Stanley County Girls Travel to Face Lyman
Playing its third game in four days, the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes will travel to Presho tonight to take on the Lyman Raiders looking for its fifth win of the season. Stanley County is 4-2 in its last six games and face a Lyman Raiders team who is yet to win its first game after falling to Kadoka Area on Tuesday. The Raiders are 0-4 on the season but have a two point loss to Potter County and an 11 point loss to the Sully Buttes Chargers.
kccrradio.com
Stanley County and Jones County Set for Rematch as Jones County Tournament Begins
Today, the 55th Annual Jones County Invitational begins in Murdo and the Stanley County Buffaloes will play the host, the Jones County Coyotes in the final game of the day. The two teams have already met once this season with the Coyotes picking up a 10 point win 61-51 back on Dec. 20. However, it’s just one of two wins for the Coyotes so far on the season as Jones County beat Wall last time out on Friday, Jan. 6. The Buffaloes will be looking to end its six game losing streak and play Friday night in the championship semifinals than in the consolation semifinals on Friday afternoon.
kccrradio.com
Stanley County Dropped by Lyman in Presho
The Lyman Raiders have its first win of the season as they beat the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes 57-41 Thursday night in Presho. It’s the first win of the season for the Raiders who played close games to begin the season, but to no avail. Now the Raiders will be looking to create some momentum and string wins together. The Lady Buffaloes finish the week at 1-2 and the record drops to 4-8 on the year while Lyman is now 1-4. Stanley County will have a week off before hosting the Sully Buttes Chargers next week Thursday.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Governor Girls Travel to Pine Ridge to Face Class A Lakota Tech
The Pierre Governors are back on the court tonight after its first loss of the season on Saturday. Tonight they travel down to Pine Ridge to face the Lakota Tech Tatanka. The Governors are still at 6-1 on the season having its only loss to an undefeated Washington Warriors team while Lakota Tech is coming in at now 5-2 after its loss to Red Cloud on the road on Monday. The Tatanka have wins over Marty, Wall, White River, Mobridge-Pollock and West Central. The Governors will be off the for the weekend after tonight and will be back at home against Douglas on Tuesday.
kccrradio.com
Governors Dominant in Win over Watertown Arrows
The Pierre Governor boys wrestling team picked up a dominating win over the Watertown Arrows on Thursday to improve to 3-0 on the season with all ESD wins. The Governors picked up four pins on the night as Jaxon Ducheneaux, Chance Carda, Gavin Stotts and Josh Rydberg all had pinfalls in the win. Tristan Spencer and Lucas Chamberlain each had tech fall wins on the night for the Govs to increase the scoring, In total, Pierre won nine of the 14 matches including the final six to pull away from the Arrows for its third victory of the season.
kccrradio.com
Chargers Drop Two on the Road in Physical Play at Miller
The Sully Buttes Charger girls suffered their first loss of the season, and the boys had opportunities to win their first game, but the hometown Miller Rustlers came away victorious both times by the scores of 56-29 in the girls matchup, while the boys ended with a 76-59 victory on their home court at the Armory in Miller.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
Vehicles damaged this winter face long wait for repairs
Last week's snowfall has led to plenty of fender benders and damaged vehicles all over southeastern South Dakota.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Looking At Difficult Decision In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — The cities of Pierre and Watertown have about a week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel…
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
hubcityradio.com
Governor’s office responds to the “State of the Tribes” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
wnax.com
Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre
One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
