Chargers Drop Two on the Road in Physical Play at Miller
The Sully Buttes Charger girls suffered their first loss of the season, and the boys had opportunities to win their first game, but the hometown Miller Rustlers came away victorious both times by the scores of 56-29 in the girls matchup, while the boys ended with a 76-59 victory on their home court at the Armory in Miller.
Stanley County Dropped by Lyman in Presho
The Lyman Raiders have its first win of the season as they beat the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes 57-41 Thursday night in Presho. It’s the first win of the season for the Raiders who played close games to begin the season, but to no avail. Now the Raiders will be looking to create some momentum and string wins together. The Lady Buffaloes finish the week at 1-2 and the record drops to 4-8 on the year while Lyman is now 1-4. Stanley County will have a week off before hosting the Sully Buttes Chargers next week Thursday.
Stanley County Girls Travel to Face Lyman
Playing its third game in four days, the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes will travel to Presho tonight to take on the Lyman Raiders looking for its fifth win of the season. Stanley County is 4-2 in its last six games and face a Lyman Raiders team who is yet to win its first game after falling to Kadoka Area on Tuesday. The Raiders are 0-4 on the season but have a two point loss to Potter County and an 11 point loss to the Sully Buttes Chargers.
Sully Buttes in Miller to Face Rustlers in Doubleheader
The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball teams will be in Miller tonight for a doubleheader as the Charger girls look to remain unbeaten while the boy are in search of its first win. The Charger girls, by score, haven’t had many tests this season with its win over...
Stanley County and Jones County Set for Rematch as Jones County Tournament Begins
Today, the 55th Annual Jones County Invitational begins in Murdo and the Stanley County Buffaloes will play the host, the Jones County Coyotes in the final game of the day. The two teams have already met once this season with the Coyotes picking up a 10 point win 61-51 back on Dec. 20. However, it’s just one of two wins for the Coyotes so far on the season as Jones County beat Wall last time out on Friday, Jan. 6. The Buffaloes will be looking to end its six game losing streak and play Friday night in the championship semifinals than in the consolation semifinals on Friday afternoon.
Pierre Governor Girls Travel to Pine Ridge to Face Class A Lakota Tech
The Pierre Governors are back on the court tonight after its first loss of the season on Saturday. Tonight they travel down to Pine Ridge to face the Lakota Tech Tatanka. The Governors are still at 6-1 on the season having its only loss to an undefeated Washington Warriors team while Lakota Tech is coming in at now 5-2 after its loss to Red Cloud on the road on Monday. The Tatanka have wins over Marty, Wall, White River, Mobridge-Pollock and West Central. The Governors will be off the for the weekend after tonight and will be back at home against Douglas on Tuesday.
Governors Dominant in Win over Watertown Arrows
The Pierre Governor boys wrestling team picked up a dominating win over the Watertown Arrows on Thursday to improve to 3-0 on the season with all ESD wins. The Governors picked up four pins on the night as Jaxon Ducheneaux, Chance Carda, Gavin Stotts and Josh Rydberg all had pinfalls in the win. Tristan Spencer and Lucas Chamberlain each had tech fall wins on the night for the Govs to increase the scoring, In total, Pierre won nine of the 14 matches including the final six to pull away from the Arrows for its third victory of the season.
Pierre Gymnastics Hosts Invite Saturday
The Pierre Governor gymnastics team will be at home for the first time this season as they host the Pierre Invitational. The Governors will be one of nine teams competing in the invite as all nine schools are AA teams. It’s the first of two home events on the season for the Governors with a triangular set with the Rapid City schools on Saturday, the 28, before the ESD to end the regular season on Feb. 4.
Pierre Looking At Difficult Decision In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — The cities of Pierre and Watertown have about a week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel…
