The Pierre Governors are back on the court tonight after its first loss of the season on Saturday. Tonight they travel down to Pine Ridge to face the Lakota Tech Tatanka. The Governors are still at 6-1 on the season having its only loss to an undefeated Washington Warriors team while Lakota Tech is coming in at now 5-2 after its loss to Red Cloud on the road on Monday. The Tatanka have wins over Marty, Wall, White River, Mobridge-Pollock and West Central. The Governors will be off the for the weekend after tonight and will be back at home against Douglas on Tuesday.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO