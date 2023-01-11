Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Alice Cooper Milwaukee concert; coming to Miller High Life Theatre in May
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 03: Musician Alice Cooper performs on stage at Alice Cooper’s 20th Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theater on December 03, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) MILWAUKEE – Rock legend Alice Cooper is coming to Milwaukee for a concert at Miller...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Theater Guild performing “Perfect Wedding” (Jan. 13-29)
RACINE — It’s a popular sentiment that success in life is all about timing. The same can be said for a comedy. And, in particular, for a farce. That explains why Michael Clickner and the cast of “Perfect Wedding” are spending this week working on — what else? — timing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Rotary Club Softball Hall of Fame accepting nominations for 2023
The Kenosha Rotary Club is looking to bring back the good old days of softball. “Softball in Kenosha and all of Wisconsin used to be a big deal. For us baby boomers, it is sad to see the state that the game is in.”. Jim Fulmer longs for the heyday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community Newsletter: Racine Arts Council
RACINE — Established in 1967, the Racine Arts Council encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, arts organizations and young people interested in the arts. RAC is the longest running arts council in the state of Wisconsin and over the years have brought new ideas...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Scardina Specialties thrives in new Riverwest location
MILWAUKEE — Scardina Specialties has a new location at 715 E. Locust St. Damien Scardina is the owner. “I got started making sausage with my father,” Damien said. “We were making sausage for this gentleman and he told us that we should turn this into a business. We knew in the winter months that we weren’t going to survive on just making sausage. So, we brought in sandwiches, and brought in our popular ‘take and bake’ pizzas.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shoreland Lutheran to host two VEX Robotics Tournaments this weekend in Kenosha
Shoreland Lutheran High School is set to host two VEX Robotics Tournaments in Kenosha this weekend. The tournaments will showcase the skills of a range of student competitors from elementary, middle and high schools from across Wisconsin. It is the largest robotics tournament in southeastern Wisconsin. The tournaments are expected to feature a record number of participants.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner
KENOSHA – Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner, beloved child of God, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 12, 2023, surrounded by her cherished and loving family. Karen was born February 17, 1940 and was raised in Kenosha, WI, faithfully committed to Friedens Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. She also attended school at Friedens for grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. She then attended Kenosha High School and graduated in 1957. In 1959, Karen married George G. Ebner Jr., and they were married for 36 years before George passed away in 1995. Karen was employed by the Bartley House for nearly 60 years.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
During second day of testimony, witnesses share memories of week Julie Jensen died
The antifreeze poisoning and asphyxiation death of 40-year-old Julie Jensen stunned her family and circle of friends in 1998, and reverberated through the Kenosha County community. Eric Schoor, 32, still remembers his third grade best friend David Jensen at school the week David’s mother died.”He told me his mother is sick and that his dad will not take her to the hospital,” Schoor testified Thursday. “David’s demeanor was grave, concerned, nervous, and worried.” The testimony comes on day four of the homicide trial of Julie’s husband Mark Jensen. He’s spent the last fifteen years in prison after he was convicted in 2008. But that verdict was overturned on appeal, leading to this new trial. Schoor testified that a few weeks after Julie Jensen’s death, he met a woman named Kelly at the Jensen house while he was there playing with his friend. Prosecutors say Mark Jensen had been having an affair and considers the affair to be Jensen’s motive for killing his wife.”I saw Kelly laying on their bed,” Schoor said. “And as I continued past the door, I saw Mr. Jensen standing away from the bed with his shirt off.”Schoor estimated that was less than a month after Julie Jensen died. Then-Kenosha Bradford High School Principal Joseph Mangi testified he’d wanted to hire Julie Jensen for a part-time job and called to tell her the good news the day before she died. He said a man believed to be Mark answered the phone instead and said Julie was unavailable.”His response was, ‘She’s asleep. She’s going to be asleep for a long time,'” Mangi tested. “And he laughed.” Prosecutors say that at that moment, Julie was suffering an agonizing death in the bedroom. “It was disconcerting but it definitely was a laugh, you know, like you would make light of a situation,” Mangi said. “It was a day or two later that I learned that she had died.” Also Thursday, the doctor who conducted the autopsy on Julie Jensen tested. dr Michael Chambliss said he determined Jensen died of asphyxiation with ethylene glycol poisoning as a contributing factor. Ethylene glycol is used in antifreeze. Jensen’s trial is expected to last five weeks. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he’d face a life sentence.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Prep basketball boxes for Jan 14
Gavigan 0 0-0 0, Ibarra 6 1-2 15, Cosey 0 1-2 1, Hoeft 0 0-0 0, Zamecnik 0 0-0 0, Pitrof 2 3-6 7, Farr 0 0-0 0, Orta 4 2-2 11, Jones 8 2-4 21, Loomis 1 0-0 2, Redmond 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 9-16 64. Ayala 2...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Roundup on TMJ4: Best Bargains, Volunteers needed for money coach program
The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Jan. 12. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim. Business Spotlight: Best Bargains, Inc. This week the Racine Roundup features Best Bargains, Inc....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
High school robotics teams compete in robotics competition in Kenosha Saturday
Robotics teams from all across the state put their skills to the test for the 2023 Wisconn Valley Competitors play a VEX Robotics Competition Tournament hosted at Shoreland Lutheran High School on Saturday. The robotics competition is the largest is southeast Wisconsin, and featured 31 high school teams on Saturday,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?
Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County to host two open employment events next week for Brookside Care Center
Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center will host open interview employment events next week as it is actively recruiting for a host of positions. Administrator Lynda Bogdala said available positions include resident assistant, certified nursing assistant, environmental service worker, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse. All of the positions now...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecast. Tomorrow’s conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn’t been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former co-worker, his ex-wife testify
KENOSHA, Wis. – The first week of a man’s new homicide trial wrapped up on Friday, Jan. 13. Mark Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife, Julie Jensen. Julie Jensen was found dead in her Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Mark...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
First-ever Latina RUSD board member resigns, position to be filled before April election
RACINE — A Racine Unified school board member has resigned, and a new board member is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks. Dulce Cervantes, the first Latina to serve on the RUSD board, stepped down Thursday from her position representing District 3 to spend more time with her family.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here is today’s weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Spring school board election candidates filed for 2023 across Kenosha County
School boards across Kenosha County have seats up for election this year. School board terms are held for three years, unless noted. The 2023 spring primary election will be held Feb. 21, and the general spring election will be held April 4. The following is a list of candidates for...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Unified School District Personnel Standing Committee shares perspectives on ad policy
Unlike other Kenosha Unified School District Personnel Standing Committee meetings, Tuesday night’s meeting was packed with community members who watched the committee discuss School Board Policy 1510, which pertains to advertising and promotions. At a December school board meeting, students, staff and community members spoke out against the agenda...
