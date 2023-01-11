The antifreeze poisoning and asphyxiation death of 40-year-old Julie Jensen stunned her family and circle of friends in 1998, and reverberated through the Kenosha County community. Eric Schoor, 32, still remembers his third grade best friend David Jensen at school the week David’s mother died.”He told me his mother is sick and that his dad will not take her to the hospital,” Schoor testified Thursday. “David’s demeanor was grave, concerned, nervous, and worried.” The testimony comes on day four of the homicide trial of Julie’s husband Mark Jensen. He’s spent the last fifteen years in prison after he was convicted in 2008. But that verdict was overturned on appeal, leading to this new trial. Schoor testified that a few weeks after Julie Jensen’s death, he met a woman named Kelly at the Jensen house while he was there playing with his friend. Prosecutors say Mark Jensen had been having an affair and considers the affair to be Jensen’s motive for killing his wife.”I saw Kelly laying on their bed,” Schoor said. “And as I continued past the door, I saw Mr. Jensen standing away from the bed with his shirt off.”Schoor estimated that was less than a month after Julie Jensen died. Then-Kenosha Bradford High School Principal Joseph Mangi testified he’d wanted to hire Julie Jensen for a part-time job and called to tell her the good news the day before she died. He said a man believed to be Mark answered the phone instead and said Julie was unavailable.”His response was, ‘She’s asleep. She’s going to be asleep for a long time,'” Mangi tested. “And he laughed.” Prosecutors say that at that moment, Julie was suffering an agonizing death in the bedroom. “It was disconcerting but it definitely was a laugh, you know, like you would make light of a situation,” Mangi said. “It was a day or two later that I learned that she had died.” Also Thursday, the doctor who conducted the autopsy on Julie Jensen tested. dr Michael Chambliss said he determined Jensen died of asphyxiation with ethylene glycol poisoning as a contributing factor. Ethylene glycol is used in antifreeze. Jensen’s trial is expected to last five weeks. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he’d face a life sentence.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO