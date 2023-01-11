ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Grand Lake Task Force Investigation leads to two arrests

AUGLAIZE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Grand Lake Task Force received information that lead to two arrests. The Task Force learned that Cooper Rademacher, a 19-year-old from Pioneer, Ohio, was wanted by authorities in Williams County for a Failure to Appear warrant. The Task Force also had information that Rademacher may...
PIONEER, OH
Montgomery County Auditor honors local K-9 officers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented police dogs from the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Miamisburg and Dayton police departments, with 2023 dog licenses to recognize the service the K-9 units provide their communities. K-9 units are responsible for tracking...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
SWAT standoff takes place at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police responded to a SWAT standoff near West Columbia Street and North Western Avenue on Friday evening. Springfield Police Dispatch says that a house in that intersection was surrounded by authorities. The standoff ended around 6:30 p.m. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Clerk of Courts Office donates clothes to Dayton Children’s NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley was at Dayton Children's Hospital with Dayton Children's Hospital President, CEO Deborah Feldman, and representatives from both offices to donate new clothing for infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This is the fourth annual contribution...
DAYTON, OH
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
DAYTON, OH
Victory Project gives an alternative to local youth

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Victory Project hosted a volunteer appreciation event on Saturday for mentors who help their students while working at their micro-business. Victory Improvement Projects, LLC is is a privately funded after-school program mentoring disengaged young men, eighth through 12th grade. This student-operated small business exposes youth...
DAYTON, OH
Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retires after over 40 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After more than 40 years of service, a member of Premier Health's executive team is retiring. Candy Skidmore began her career as a flight nurse. She helped launch the use of a helicopter in the civilian world, working with hospitals, EMS providers, and each other to learn how the helicopter program could best serve local patients.
DAYTON, OH
New mental health initiatives spark conversation in the Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Suicide and overdose rates have been steadily increasing in the Miami Valley, so the push for new mental health initiatives is necessary and urgent. Since the start of the pandemic, the mental health crisis has increased across the country, especially here in the Dayton region. According...
DAYTON, OH
Beavercreek girls, Dunbar boys among Saturday winners at Flyin' to the Hoop

KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The second day of the 2023 Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began with wins for two area teams. In the lone girls basketball contest of the showcase, Beavercreek used a strong defensive effort to win 42-31 against Springboro. Lilli Leopard had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who kept the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter. Chloe Downing led Springboro with 12 points. Both Leopard and Beavercreek head coach Aric Seilhamer are thankful that the team was able to play in this year's showcase.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Esteemed combat sports center set for Dayton region

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A combat sports center will open in Beavercreek this spring. The project will provide another recreation destination , as well as create new jobs. Jorge Gurgel Martial Arts Center (JGMMA Academy) is set for 3,000 square feet at Greene Crossing on Indian Ripple Road...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
New airline sells out its first flight at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A first flight -- something Daytonians are quite good at -- was sold out today at the Dayton International Airport. The City of Dayton is celebrating Avelo Airlines' inaugural flight to Orlando on Friday afternoon. The low-cost carrier, based in Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop service from Dayton to Orlando International Airport. The company serves 34 destinations across the country. The Orlando route is Avelo's only Dayton flight for now and flights are available on Mondays and Fridays.
DAYTON, OH
New guidelines surrounding kids with obesity

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Academy of Pediatrics just issued guidelines on evaluating and treating kids with obesity for the very first time. The program director of the Healthy Me Clinic at Dayton Children's Hospital, Dr. Melissa King, said the guidelines look at some of the socio-economic factors. She...
DAYTON, OH
Flyers ready for late-night contest with VCU

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton men's basketball is currently on a seven-game win streak, and will look to stay unbeaten in the conference as they host VCU Friday night. The Flyers and Rams have identical 12-5 overall records, but UD is the last remaining team unbeaten in Atlantic...
DAYTON, OH

