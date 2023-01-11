KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The second day of the 2023 Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began with wins for two area teams. In the lone girls basketball contest of the showcase, Beavercreek used a strong defensive effort to win 42-31 against Springboro. Lilli Leopard had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who kept the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter. Chloe Downing led Springboro with 12 points. Both Leopard and Beavercreek head coach Aric Seilhamer are thankful that the team was able to play in this year's showcase.

BEAVERCREEK, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO