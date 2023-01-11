Read full article on original website
Elwood Jones allowed out on bail after 27 years on death row for 1994 murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Elwood Jones has been in prison on death row for 27 years, convicted of murder for the 1994 beating death of Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel. That changed Friday when Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Wende Cross granted Jones bail, after ruling last month he should get a new trial.
Grand Lake Task Force Investigation leads to two arrests
AUGLAIZE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Grand Lake Task Force received information that lead to two arrests. The Task Force learned that Cooper Rademacher, a 19-year-old from Pioneer, Ohio, was wanted by authorities in Williams County for a Failure to Appear warrant. The Task Force also had information that Rademacher may...
Springboro Police looking for Dorothy Lane Market shoplifting suspect
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Police are looking for a woman who they say stolen $200 worth of groceries from Dorothy Lane Market. Police say the woman was with a child dressed in Sonic the Hedgehog costume during the incident, on Jan. 3, 2023. If you recognize the woman, or...
Officials: Mason Middle School student facing disciplinary action for inducing panic
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mason Middle School student is in trouble for allegedly inducing panic at school. School officials say an image of a student with an airgun was posted with the words "It's almost Friday." Friday morning, the school campus safety team learned the student in the picture...
Montgomery County Auditor honors local K-9 officers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented police dogs from the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Miamisburg and Dayton police departments, with 2023 dog licenses to recognize the service the K-9 units provide their communities. K-9 units are responsible for tracking...
SWAT standoff takes place at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police responded to a SWAT standoff near West Columbia Street and North Western Avenue on Friday evening. Springfield Police Dispatch says that a house in that intersection was surrounded by authorities. The standoff ended around 6:30 p.m. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
Clerk of Courts Office donates clothes to Dayton Children’s NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley was at Dayton Children's Hospital with Dayton Children's Hospital President, CEO Deborah Feldman, and representatives from both offices to donate new clothing for infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This is the fourth annual contribution...
Montgomery County ADAMHS receives grant for mental health and addiction services
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County ADAMHS is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $869,427.74 grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS). The funds are a part of the State Opioid Stimulant Response Grant (SOS) 3.0. A key initiative of the...
61 Kias and Hyundais stolen in Dayton; repair shops share how this impacts car owners
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Car theft continues across the Miami Valley with 91 cars reported stolen since the new year. 61 of those have been Kias and Hyundais, according to the Dayton Police Department. DPD says that it all started from a social media post, and now it’s causing headaches...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
Victory Project gives an alternative to local youth
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Victory Project hosted a volunteer appreciation event on Saturday for mentors who help their students while working at their micro-business. Victory Improvement Projects, LLC is is a privately funded after-school program mentoring disengaged young men, eighth through 12th grade. This student-operated small business exposes youth...
Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retires after over 40 years
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After more than 40 years of service, a member of Premier Health's executive team is retiring. Candy Skidmore began her career as a flight nurse. She helped launch the use of a helicopter in the civilian world, working with hospitals, EMS providers, and each other to learn how the helicopter program could best serve local patients.
New mental health initiatives spark conversation in the Dayton area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Suicide and overdose rates have been steadily increasing in the Miami Valley, so the push for new mental health initiatives is necessary and urgent. Since the start of the pandemic, the mental health crisis has increased across the country, especially here in the Dayton region. According...
Social media pressure impacting teens, experts share how you can monitor your kids
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new study shows just how powerful social media can be on a child's well-being, and it's not always good. One parent shared her experience on social media. “Kids today won’t face each other, and they think they can do everything behind closed doors, and it...
Beavercreek girls, Dunbar boys among Saturday winners at Flyin' to the Hoop
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The second day of the 2023 Beacon Orthopedics Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational began with wins for two area teams. In the lone girls basketball contest of the showcase, Beavercreek used a strong defensive effort to win 42-31 against Springboro. Lilli Leopard had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who kept the Panthers scoreless in the second quarter. Chloe Downing led Springboro with 12 points. Both Leopard and Beavercreek head coach Aric Seilhamer are thankful that the team was able to play in this year's showcase.
Young's Jersey Dairy, celebrates 154th years with the Yellow Springs community
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- This weekend Yellow Springs is celebrating the 154th birthday of Young’s Jersey Dairy. They offer family fun actives and attractions on its dairy farm. Nicole Weikle has been coming to Young’s Jersey Dairy for 40 years. “We come to all the festivals and...
Esteemed combat sports center set for Dayton region
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A combat sports center will open in Beavercreek this spring. The project will provide another recreation destination , as well as create new jobs. Jorge Gurgel Martial Arts Center (JGMMA Academy) is set for 3,000 square feet at Greene Crossing on Indian Ripple Road...
New airline sells out its first flight at Dayton International Airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A first flight -- something Daytonians are quite good at -- was sold out today at the Dayton International Airport. The City of Dayton is celebrating Avelo Airlines' inaugural flight to Orlando on Friday afternoon. The low-cost carrier, based in Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop service from Dayton to Orlando International Airport. The company serves 34 destinations across the country. The Orlando route is Avelo's only Dayton flight for now and flights are available on Mondays and Fridays.
New guidelines surrounding kids with obesity
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Academy of Pediatrics just issued guidelines on evaluating and treating kids with obesity for the very first time. The program director of the Healthy Me Clinic at Dayton Children's Hospital, Dr. Melissa King, said the guidelines look at some of the socio-economic factors. She...
Flyers ready for late-night contest with VCU
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton men's basketball is currently on a seven-game win streak, and will look to stay unbeaten in the conference as they host VCU Friday night. The Flyers and Rams have identical 12-5 overall records, but UD is the last remaining team unbeaten in Atlantic...
