BERKELEY – Sydney Collins and Angelina Anderson of the Cal women's soccer team were taken in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League Draft Wednesday evening. Collins was selected with eighth overall pick by the NC Courage while Anderson was taken in the third round as the 27th pick by Angel City FC. They are the eighth and ninth Bears selected in the NWSL Draft and the 10th and 11th selected in a professional draft. Collins ties Ifeoma Onumonu's 2017 selection for the highest NWSL pick in program history. It is just the third time Cal has had multiple selections in the same.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO