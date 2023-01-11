Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.JulianCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.JulianMonterey County, CA
Related
calbears.com
Bears Finish LA Trip At No. 8 UCLA Sunday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-6, 1-4) finishes its LA road trip taking on the No. 8 UCLA Bruins on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network Los Angeles. This game marks the 81st all time meeting between...
calbears.com
Cal Premieres 2023 At Dennis Storer Classic
BERKELEY – California rugby opens its spring XV's campaign this weekend as the Golden Bears travel to UCLA for the annual Dennis Storer Classic. Cal will play three matches Jan. 14-15, facing UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego on Saturday and host-team UCLA on Sunday. All matches will be contested at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Tickets will be sold at the main gate, with single and two-day passes available for fans to purchase.
calbears.com
Cal Aims To Bounce Back At Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. – The California men's basketball team looks to return to the Bay Area with its first road win of the season as it faces Washington at 3 p.m. PST on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Golden Bears (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12) have won three of their past...
calbears.com
Back In Camp: Softball
BERKELEY -- California softball began its path to the 2023 season on Thursday with the opening of practice, marking the beginning of the third campaign under Golden Bear head coach Chelsea Spencer. After coming up just short of a postseason bid a year ago, the Bears are looking to reach...
calbears.com
Bears Stymied In Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal...
calbears.com
Collins, Anderson Selected in 2023 NWSL Draft
BERKELEY – Sydney Collins and Angelina Anderson of the Cal women's soccer team were taken in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League Draft Wednesday evening. Collins was selected with eighth overall pick by the NC Courage while Anderson was taken in the third round as the 27th pick by Angel City FC. They are the eighth and ninth Bears selected in the NWSL Draft and the 10th and 11th selected in a professional draft. Collins ties Ifeoma Onumonu's 2017 selection for the highest NWSL pick in program history. It is just the third time Cal has had multiple selections in the same.
calbears.com
No. 3 Cal to Compete at Wasatch Classic
BERKELEY – The No. 3 California women's gymnastics team will look to continue its hot start to the season this weekend as the Bears head to the Wasatch Classic in West Valley City Utah. Cal will participate in the third and final quad meet of the weekend at Maverick Center facing No. 16 Iowa, No. 20 Pitt, and No. 26 Oregon State. The meet is set to begin at 7:00 PM PT on Saturday, Jan. 14.
calbears.com
Friday At Cal Winter Invite Rained Out
BERKELEY – Due to rain in the forecast, Friday's matches on the first day of the Cal Winter Invitational have been canceled. The Cal women's tennis team's annual tournament will now begin with Saturday's matches at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts – weather permitting.
Comments / 0