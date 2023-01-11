Karon Long was just 13 years old when he was shot dead by a vigilante in a Washington, DC, neighbourhood. The man alleges that Karon had been breaking into vehicles in the area — and after what has been described as an “altercation” by DC Metropolitan Police — fired several shots that ultimately took the minor’s life in the early morning hours of 7 January. Karon was unarmed. In the aftermath of his senseless killing, the community has rallied around Karon’s family to demand, so far fruitlessly, that the name of the culprit is released. Their outrage has been met...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO