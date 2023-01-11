Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Might Take On Saudi Arabia in Upcoming Deal
In news that might take you by surprise, the Walt Disney Company might be taking on Saudi Arabia in an upcoming business deal. The Walt Disney Company is going through a whole host of organizational changes. Just yesterday, Disney announced their new chairman, who will replace Susan E. Arnold. The Mouse House, prior to this, has also been getting used to the structural changes that came through at the end of November last year, with Bob Chapek being fired from the Walt Disney Company and Bob Iger returning as Disney CEO.
disneyfanatic.com
PHOTO: Disney Reveals Concept Art for Tiana’s Palace Restaurant
We are just days away from Splash Mountain finally closing at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom to make way for the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and with it will come even more New Orleans magic, especially at Disneyland Park. At the D23 Expo last September, it was revealed that Disneyland...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Revives ‘Phineas and Ferb’
It was one of the highest-rated cartoon shows in Disney Television history, and only a few years after it ended, new reports state that it is coming back!. Disney’s Phineas and Ferb has been revived at Disney Channel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Co-creator Dan Povenmire has signed an...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Guest Disgusts Onlookers By Trespassing Into Water Feature
It will be unsurprising for many Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and general theme park fans to hear that theme park Guests — particularly Disney Guests — have been misbehaving at appalling levels in recent months. We have seen everything from fistfights to trespassing to the harassment of Disney Cast Members — and unfortunately, yet another Walt Disney World Resort Guest has just blatantly misbehaved!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Introduces First of its Kind Drone-based Show at Theme Park
Five hundred drones will come together to create a new nighttime spectacular at this beloved Disney Park at the end of January. Let it never be said that the Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering are not always working to improve Guest experience and give fans more to look forward to during their Disney Park visits. From constantly reimagining the Parks—remember the blue sky conversations from D23 Expo last year?—creating and designing new rides—Moana-based Journey of Water in EPCOT—and with rethemes (controversial or otherwise) of older, beloved rides, they are always at work to make the Disney experience what fans and Guests alike have come to expect.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Sprinkles Magic On Teen With Big Dreams
Many Walt Disney World Resort Guests, Disneyland Resort Guests, or general Disney enthusiasts have been feeling less than impressed when it comes to classic “Disney magic” these days. Tales of misbehaving Disney Park Guests, disillusioned Disney fans, and Walt Disney Company leadership upheavals have all been running amok — but occasionally, a heartwarming story with some good old-fashioned Disney magic does present itself!
Comments / 0