FAA outage: What brought US domestic flights to a standstill?
A corrupt computer database file has been initially blamed for a “major” Federal Aviation Administration IT failure that grounded thousands of domestic flights across the United States on Wednesday morning.The catastrophe arose because the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated with real-time information about aviation hazards and airport facilities across American airspace, reportedly stopped processing data.“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack,” the FAA said.“The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this...
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue
Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to a FAA air traffic control issue, causing major sky traffic jams
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Jalopnik
U.S. Flights Resume After Nationwide Pause Due to FAA Computer Outage (Updated)
If you thought the travel troubles around winter storms were rough, just wait until you hear what happens when a nationwide warning system goes down: chaos, that’s what. This morning, a cross-country system that warns pilots about hazards in the air or at airports went down and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded by pausing all domestic departures. Update: Flights have resumed; see below.
FAA says flights are beginning to move across the country following system outage
Update 8:52 a.m. EST Jan. 11: The FAA says normal flight operations are beginning to return a few minutes ahead of the planned time to lift the grounding of all US domestic flights. Update 8:30 a.m. EST Jan. 11: As of 8:30 a.m. EST, more than 3,700 flights within, into,...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
NEW YORK — (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9...
Thousands of flights grounded across US after major FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the US were grounded early Wednesday due to a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration system failure, snarling travel plans and causing chaos. The FAA reported an outage with the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM — a critical system that relays important information to pilots and airports. “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System” the agency told The Post in an email early Wednesday. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.” More than 4,500 flights were delayed within, into or out of the US as of 9:30 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware. However, it isn’t clear how...
Gizmodo
The FAA Grounded Every Single Domestic Flight While It Fixed Its Computers [Updated]
The Federal Aviation Administration said that domestic flights in the U.S. could resume shortly before 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. The announcement ended a period of a roughly an hour that grounded all flights across the country as the agency struggled to fix technical problems with a system that provides pilots with safety information.
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
Over 4,000 U.S. Flights Delayed After Early Morning FAA System Outage
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to pause all departures in the U.S. In an early morning Tweet, the FAA said it was working to restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an early morning outage of the hazard warning system. “We are...
More Than 1,000 Flights Delayed As Airlines Work Past FAA Outage Issue
More than 800 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed one day after FAA system outage.
US News and World Report
FAA Has Struggled to Modernize Computer, Air Traffic Operations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The breakdown of a key computer system, which resulted in the suspension of U.S. flight departures on Wednesday, is not the first such issue to hinder Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations, and happened amid efforts to upgrade technology. The 90-minute halt, which was caused by a problem with...
Flights Slowly Resume Across U.S. After FAA Outage Causes Chaos
The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system had “failed” and ordered all domestic takeoffs temporarily halted.
KCRA.com
