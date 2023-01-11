Read full article on original website
Tougher Penalties Eyed In Florida For Refusing Breath Tests
Penalties for drivers who refuse to take breath-alcohol tests would be increased under a bill filed Thursday by a House Republican. People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year. They can face 18-month suspensions if they
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Human remains discovered more than 100 days after Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the Florida coastline
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it recently found the remains of a missing 82-year-old resident and possibly a boater, both of whom were considered missing after the Category 4 storm.
Human Remains Found On Florida Beach
Human remains were found deep below the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriffs department, the remains belonged to an 82-year-old woman. Ilonka Knes was identified through dental records. Reports tell us she had not been seen since Hurricane Ian . A well-being check for her was requested Oct. 7th.
No Tik Tok At University of Florida?
Even though the University of Florida has stopped short of banning students or staff from using Tik Tok, they are strongly discouraging it. In a letter on Thursday, UF’s Vice President Elias G. Eldayrie outlined his thoughts to the UF community. He stated that the University is monitoring developments...
Parts of I-75 experiencing slow downs due to ongoing investigation
Parts of I-75 south of Alico Road are experiencing slow downs due to an ongoing investigation with Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Cape Coral Police Department
Our Favorite Places To Propose In Tampa Bay
Before getting down on one knee it’s important that the setting is absolutely perfect. Thankfully there’s lots of beautiful options here in the Tampa Bay area to make this once in a lifetime moment last forever. Whether you want to propose at an elegant restaurant, romantic beach, or take advantage of our unique culture like Ybor City this area has a lot to offer. We’ve made a list of some of our favorite places to pop the question.
