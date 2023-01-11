ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Human Remains Found On Florida Beach

Human remains were found deep below the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriffs department, the remains belonged to an 82-year-old woman. Ilonka Knes was identified through dental records. Reports tell us she had not been seen since Hurricane Ian . A well-being check for her was requested Oct. 7th.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
No Tik Tok At University of Florida?

Even though the University of Florida has stopped short of banning students or staff from using Tik Tok, they are strongly discouraging it. In a letter on Thursday, UF’s Vice President Elias G. Eldayrie outlined his thoughts to the UF community. He stated that the University is monitoring developments...
FLORIDA STATE
Our Favorite Places To Propose In Tampa Bay

Before getting down on one knee it’s important that the setting is absolutely perfect. Thankfully there’s lots of beautiful options here in the Tampa Bay area to make this once in a lifetime moment last forever. Whether you want to propose at an elegant restaurant, romantic beach, or take advantage of our unique culture like Ybor City this area has a lot to offer. We’ve made a list of some of our favorite places to pop the question.
TAMPA, FL

