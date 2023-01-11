Before getting down on one knee it’s important that the setting is absolutely perfect. Thankfully there’s lots of beautiful options here in the Tampa Bay area to make this once in a lifetime moment last forever. Whether you want to propose at an elegant restaurant, romantic beach, or take advantage of our unique culture like Ybor City this area has a lot to offer. We’ve made a list of some of our favorite places to pop the question.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO