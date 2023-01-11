ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Strep A child death toll rises to 32 as cases remain high

England saw a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria between Christmas and New Year, while at least four more children died from a related disease.At least 32 children have died from invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) in the UK since 19 September, and cases of scarlet fever, which is also caused by Strep A, have skyrocketed.There have been 35,616 notifications of scarlet fever in the last four months while a total of 151 people across all age groups have died from iGAS in England over the same time period.Infections have been found across the country,...
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows

Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.

