Read full article on original website
Related
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
AOL Corp
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
New COVID Variant XBB.1.5: What It Is, Symptoms and What You Should Know
A new COVID variant, marking a fusion between two recent strains that is even more contagious than its predecessors, is beginning to take hold in the U.S., but what exactly is it, how serious is it and what are the symptoms?. Here's a look at what we know so far...
How Long Are You Protected After A COVID Infection Now?
COVID cases are rising as the new XBB subvariant spreads. Are you at risk for reinfection if you recently had the virus?
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
The new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5: What you must know now
The new XBB.1.5 COVID-19 mutation is popping up in new cases across the country at a concerning speed. Health experts weigh in on the latest variant of the virus.
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Wichita Eagle
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
Strep A child death toll rises to 32 as cases remain high
England saw a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria between Christmas and New Year, while at least four more children died from a related disease.At least 32 children have died from invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) in the UK since 19 September, and cases of scarlet fever, which is also caused by Strep A, have skyrocketed.There have been 35,616 notifications of scarlet fever in the last four months while a total of 151 people across all age groups have died from iGAS in England over the same time period.Infections have been found across the country,...
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows
Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Newly dominant COVID variant may evade antibodies, but not seen as likely to cause more serious disease
With a new subvariant of the novel coronavirus now dominant in the U.S., vaccinated people may be more likely to develop COVID-19 but still be well protected from serious disease, according to preliminary reports. The XBB.1.5 subvariant “has raised concerns about another potential wave of COVID cases following the busy...
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
Life Expectancy In The United States Falls For The Second Year In A Row According To CDC Reports
The CDC reports life expectancy in the United States has fallen for the second year in a row and the reason might surprise you.
Comments / 0