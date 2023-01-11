ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.

What Happened to Frank Fritz on ‘American Pickers’?

The first season of American Pickers aired in January 2010 on the History Channel. Frank, along with his former cohost, Mike Wolfe, traveled across the U.S. to purchase items for clients or add them to their own antique collections. It seemed like the pair were unstoppable, along with the help of Antique Archaeology worker Danielle Colby, finding some incredible hidden gems over the years.

Longtime fans of the show were shocked when Mike took to Instagram to announce Frank’s departure from the series during season 22.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” the collector captioned a July 2021 post. “The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.”

He added, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

At the time, it was unclear why Frank was leaving the series. His absence had already been felt by viewers after he was missing from a number of episodes in 2020 and 2021.

Where Is Frank Fritz Now?

The TV host has faced several health battles since his departure from the series. During a July 2021 interview with The Sun, Frank revealed that he was recovering from an intense back surgery.

“I had a couple of rods put in there. It was from lifting stuff all the time,” he said. “If you watch the show, you can see who the guy is that’s lifting all the time, it’s always me. It had been hurting for a long, long time. I’m talking months and months and months.”

The business owner has also been battling Crohn’s disease for more than 36 years. Despite his challenges, Frank went on a weight loss journey, losing 65 pounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the outlet that he shed weight by eating healthy and doing more cardio. One year after Frank’s departure from the program was announced, Mike took to Instagram to share that his friend had suffered a stroke and was on the mend.

“I have been very private in the past year in regard to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Mike penned. “There has been lots of opinions in regard to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

American Pickers returned in January 2022 for season 23. Season 24 began airing in January 2023. Mike’s brother, Robbie Wolfe, has made frequent appearances on the series, cohosting several episodes.

