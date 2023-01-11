Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center
WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
fox5dc.com
2 children injured after Metrobus altercation; Police search for shooting suspects
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a suspect and are searching for others in connection with a triple shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old hurt in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of 14th Street, near Fort Stevens Drive.
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
fox5dc.com
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
mocoshow.com
Thirteen-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a 13-year-old male of Gaithersburg, with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the parking lot of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave.
Two DC children shot while getting off Metrobus
Two Washington, D.C., children were shot while getting off the Metrobus on Wednesday afternoon.
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
Comments / 0