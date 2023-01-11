ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center

WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station

LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
LARGO, MD
Source of the Spring

D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Thirteen-Year-Old Arrested and Charged with Attempted Armed Carjacking

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a 13-year-old male of Gaithersburg, with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the parking lot of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
WALDORF, MD

