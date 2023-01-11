Before Bill Lester and Bubba Wallace, there was pioneering NASCAR driver Wendell Scott. Scott was the first African-American driver in NASCAR and the first African-American driver to win a race in the Grand National Series, which at the time was NASCAR's highest level. While Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, he faced severe prejudice from NASCAR officials during the era of racial segregation in the 1950s and '60s. Astonishingly, it took the auto sanctioning body two years to recognize his historic win in 1963 and 58 years for NASCAR to present the race trophy to Wendell Scott's family.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO