3 best candidates to become Joe Gibbs Racing’s next driver in the No. 18 car
Joe Gibbs Racing will not field the No. 18 car in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Let's dive into the three best candidates to run the number if it returns.
Driver thrown from car during crash at Chili Bowl Nationals
10 laps into a 30 lap race, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson clipped a wall causing his car to turn sideways and flip. He was ejected from the car.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point
Jerry Glanville says he learned racing from Dale Earnhardt and the rough side of the sport from the whole Earnhardt family. The post 1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash
A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
Popculture
NASCAR Champion and Daytona 500 Winner Announces Retirement From Racing
A NASCAR champion just announced his retirement. On Thursday, Kevin Harvick revealed he will retire after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This ends a legendary career for Harvick which began in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt after he died in the last lap of the Daytona 500. "There...
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick
“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
‘Family-oriented and fierce’: NASCAR world reacts to Kevin Harvick’s retirement news
One of the all-time greats is readying for retirement: “Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport.”
NASCAR: Adam Alexander to become the new lap-by-lap announcer for the Truck Series
Adam Alexander will reportedly become the new lap-by-lap announcer for the NASCAR Truck Series during the 2023 season, according to Motorsport.
Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA
Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Driver Kevin Harvick To Retire At End Of 2023
Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang, has finally made a decision regarding his future. On January 12th, 2023, Harvick announced his intent to step away from full-time Cup Series competition upon conclusion of the 2023 racing season. Harvick, 47, said that while the decision wasn’t easy,...
CBS Sports
Legendary motocross champion Travis Pastrana to enter 2023 Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing, per report
Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is expected to enter the 2023 Daytona 500 as the driver of a third car for 23XI Racing, according to a report by The Athletic. That report states that an official announcement is expected next week. Pastrana, 39, will attempt to qualify for his Cup...
NASCAR and Rev Racing Reveal 2023 Drive for Diversity Driver Development Class
NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the next generation of drivers participating in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Following a national and international search, eight talented drivers were selected to the newest class after participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. Lavar Scott, Andrés...
NBC Sports
Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR
The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out. The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.
Kevin Harvick to race final NASCAR season in 2023
Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion and with 60 career victories, will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR.
Wendell Scott Was a WWII Vet, a Moonshine Hauler, and a NASCAR Pioneer
Before Bill Lester and Bubba Wallace, there was pioneering NASCAR driver Wendell Scott. Scott was the first African-American driver in NASCAR and the first African-American driver to win a race in the Grand National Series, which at the time was NASCAR's highest level. While Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, he faced severe prejudice from NASCAR officials during the era of racial segregation in the 1950s and '60s. Astonishingly, it took the auto sanctioning body two years to recognize his historic win in 1963 and 58 years for NASCAR to present the race trophy to Wendell Scott's family.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson to run 2024 Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson will attempt the 2024 Indianapolis 500. Larson will become the latest NASCAR driver to run both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same day when he competes in the famous IndyCar Race for Arrow McLaren Racing. The 2021 Cup Series champion will drive a car...
Jalopnik
'The Crowd Roars' Is a Thrilling and Brutal Look at the Early Days of Racing
Dirt tracks, open cockpits, and wicked speed — the formative years of auto racing were as dangerous as they were exhilarating. Perhaps nowhere is this spirit better captured than in the 1932 film, The Crowd Roars. Within the first 25 seconds, a brutal crash unfolds onscreen. Then, as the...
