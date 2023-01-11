ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Outsider.com

16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Popculture

NASCAR Champion and Daytona 500 Winner Announces Retirement From Racing

A NASCAR champion just announced his retirement. On Thursday, Kevin Harvick revealed he will retire after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. This ends a legendary career for Harvick which began in 2001 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt after he died in the last lap of the Daytona 500. "There...
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Team RFK Racing Signs With New Primary Sponsor

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK), a NASCAR Ford team that currently fields two Mustang race cars at the Cup Series level, recently announced that it has acquired a new primary sponsor for several racing events in the 2023 season and beyond. Both of the Mustangs fielded by RFK will now...
MICHIGAN STATE
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Statement from Steve Phelps - Kevin Harvick

“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure. Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.” – Steve Phelps, NASCAR President.
Speedway Digest

Rinnai Partners With Tony Stewart in NASCAR and NHRA

Rinnai America Corporation, a manufacturer of the No. 1 selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America, has partnered with Tony Stewart and his racing entities in NASCAR and the NHRA to promote its line of products using his diverse motorsports portfolio. In NASCAR, fans will see the...
GEORGIA STATE
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Driver Kevin Harvick To Retire At End Of 2023

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 NASCAR Ford Mustang, has finally made a decision regarding his future. On January 12th, 2023, Harvick announced his intent to step away from full-time Cup Series competition upon conclusion of the 2023 racing season. Harvick, 47, said that while the decision wasn’t easy,...
NBC Sports

Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR

The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out. The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.
FanBuzz

Wendell Scott Was a WWII Vet, a Moonshine Hauler, and a NASCAR Pioneer

Before Bill Lester and Bubba Wallace, there was pioneering NASCAR driver Wendell Scott. Scott was the first African-American driver in NASCAR and the first African-American driver to win a race in the Grand National Series, which at the time was NASCAR's highest level. While Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, he faced severe prejudice from NASCAR officials during the era of racial segregation in the 1950s and '60s. Astonishingly, it took the auto sanctioning body two years to recognize his historic win in 1963 and 58 years for NASCAR to present the race trophy to Wendell Scott's family.
FLORIDA STATE
Jalopnik

'The Crowd Roars' Is a Thrilling and Brutal Look at the Early Days of Racing

Dirt tracks, open cockpits, and wicked speed — the formative years of auto racing were as dangerous as they were exhilarating. Perhaps nowhere is this spirit better captured than in the 1932 film, The Crowd Roars. Within the first 25 seconds, a brutal crash unfolds onscreen. Then, as the...
