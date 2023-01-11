ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMU Partners with Children's Hunger Fund for 'Run The Beast and Feed The Hungry'

The Master’s University is partnering with Children’s Hunger Fund to host “Run The Beast and Feed The Hungry” on Jan. 21 in Newhall, Calif. The event is a run/walk/hike of one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most well-known trails — “The Beast” — from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Registration is $25. Participants are encouraged to donate food from the list below, and monetary donations are also accepted.
