The Master’s University is partnering with Children’s Hunger Fund to host “Run The Beast and Feed The Hungry” on Jan. 21 in Newhall, Calif. The event is a run/walk/hike of one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most well-known trails — “The Beast” — from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Registration is $25. Participants are encouraged to donate food from the list below, and monetary donations are also accepted.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO