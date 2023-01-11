Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Monday Night Football NFL wild card odds preview: Cowboys at Buccaneers trends, pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will both look to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs as they face off in Tampa on Monday night. The Cowboys will look to get things rolling again after a very disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders last week. Dallas played their starters as they were still in contention for the No. 1 seed, but it didn’t matter as the team made a ton of mistakes. Dak Prescott threw a pick-6 and the special teams had a muffed punt and a bobbled snap on a punt. It was the worst performance by the Cowboys since Week 1, when they lost 19-3 to the Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas. Prescott hurt his hand in that game and only threw for 134 yards and an interception.
NFC wild-card preview: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers pick, line, TV info and trends
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet for the third time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend kicks off Saturday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a potential season-ending ankle injury in the Week 13 victory over...
Dolphins at Bills NFL wild card odds preview: Without Tua, Miami is huge underdog
The NFL will have a tripleheader of Wild Card playoff games Sunday with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins facing off for the third time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Miami (9-8) won the first matchup 21-19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on...
AFC wild-card preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars pick, line, TV, trends
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the second time this season, as the NFL wild-card weekend has its second game Saturday night in Jacksonville. It’s the first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Chargers in four seasons and the first ever for quarterback Justin Herbert and Coach Brandon Staley. It has been an interesting year for L.A., which won four in a row to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC before losing their season-finale against lowly Denver, in which the Chargers used all their starters well into the fourth quarter.
