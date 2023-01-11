Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Upward mallard trend continues in midwinter survey
LITTLE ROCK – The best mallard numbers seen in Arkansas in recent years from last month’s aerial survey estimate continued with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey released this week. The number of mallards in the Delta region of Arkansas hit a four-year high during aerial observations conducted in December, and that was repeated with last week’s count.
KTLO
AGFC issues Black Bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has issued new black bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023. Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass must now be 13 inches or longer to keep. There is no length limit for Spotted Bass. The combined daily black bass creel remains six black bass, of any combination, per day.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Beware of the Dreaded Oklahoma Octopus Lurking in the Deep of Sooner State Lakes
Oklahoma has more than its fair share of scary ghost stories, tall tales, and urban legends, but one mythical creature has been terrifying people for well over 200 years, the dreaded Oklahoma Octopus. This freshwater fiend is said to be lurking in the deep of Sooner State lakes. Most don't survive an encounter with this beast.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down
Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Mills begins tenure as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism
The executive team includes Grobmyer as chief of staff, Sowers as chief of communications. (LITTLE ROCK) – Mike Mills today begins his tenure as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. He replaces Stacy Hurst as secretary of the department. Mills is the founder and owner of the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca and served as Arkansas’s director of tourism from 1982 to 1986. He was inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame in 2018.
