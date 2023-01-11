Read full article on original website
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
matadornetwork.com
This Outer Space Themed Restaurant in Disney World Is Guaranteed To Be Out of This World
Disney World, day or night, is always on the next frontier for adventure, from the rides to the dining experiences. If you’re looking for the ultimate experience when you visit Disney World’s Epcot in Orlando? Look no further than the new Space 220 restaurant. Located adjacent to Mission: SPACE pavilion, this space-themed eatery will surely be a hit with travelers of all ages.
bungalower
MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website
The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
mynews13.com
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
Jollibee to open new Orlando restaurant next week
ORLANDO, Fla. — A world-famous fried chicken restaurant is coming soon to the Orlando area next week. Jollibee will open a new location on Jan. 18 at East Colonial Drive, near the Waterford Lakes Town Center. This store is the fourth Jollibee restaurant in Florida, with locations in Jacksonville,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Portillo’s learns its opening lesson
We’re emptying our notebook after attending the ICR Conference in Orlando this week. On tap: an important lesson from Portillo’s; El Pollo Loco’s marketing focus; Twin Peaks’ expensive restaurants; some skepticism on Red Robin and an unexpected protest. Soft opens are good: Why should you do...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
407area.com
Top 10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Orlando 2023
Orlando is well-known for its beautiful parks, which some may say are among the greatest in the world. But beyond these notable attractions, the city is full of real people who enjoy their nights out in various ways. From Epcot's offerings of drinks from around the world, to the trendy...
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next week
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.
Walt Disney World announces 3 new changes coming in 2023 to benefit guests
It's a new year which means changes are coming to "The Most Magical Place on Earth"!
Central Florida braces for frigid weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is opening its doors tonight to people in need of a warm place to go. At The Salvation Army on West Colonial Drive, an emergency men’s shelter opened Friday evening. Staff is ensuring men who need a place to stay warm have one and bending the rule that states when those in need have to be in the shelter by.
Going up? Home elevators are on the rise
Ann McGee loves her home. If you saw it, you would understand. Every room of the 2,800 square-foot Mediterranean-style house in Winter Park, Fla., reflects her well-traveled life, her many friendships, her rich memories. She loves her oasislike patio. She loves her neighbors and her community. What she doesn’t love are her stairs. Colorado Springs veteran opens business to help older adults age in place ...
15 Most Vulnerable Housing Markets in America if a Recession Hits
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
Bay News 9
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
