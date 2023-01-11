ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Listed: Scandinavian style gets comfortable in Newton home

This newly-built contemporary features two fireplaces and several picture windows. Awash in Nordic influence, this newly built home with a stunning double-peaked front is warm and welcoming. Located at 361 Linwood Ave. in Newtonville, Unit A is 3,657 square feet and offers four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a spacious backyard....
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

PHOTOS: 3-floor Pru observatory includes open-air terrace

BOSTON - New renderings released Thursday show what is envisioned for a revamped observatory atop the Prudential Tower.The three-floor "View Boston" experience is set to open sometime this year, about three years after the Top Of The Hub restaurant and Skywalk Observatory shut down.An open-air roof deck known as "The Cloud Terrace" wraps around the 51st floor of the building, offering 360-degree views."While they take in the views they'll also have access to the ultimate selfie experience called The Big Picture, which allows guests to pose for a photo with the city of Boston as their backdrop, taken from the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

There’s a coyote running around Back Bay

After being spotted on Marlborough Street, a coyote evaded animal control officers for hours on Thursday. Discontent with stealing lawn ornaments on Cape Cod or terrorizing residents in Nahant, coyotes have set their sights on Boston, one of them evading animal control officers in Back Bay for hours on Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets

REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
REVERE, MA
nerej.com

Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.

Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
PEABODY, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

