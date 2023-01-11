Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.JulianBoston, MA
Related
Listed: Scandinavian style gets comfortable in Newton home
This newly-built contemporary features two fireplaces and several picture windows. Awash in Nordic influence, this newly built home with a stunning double-peaked front is warm and welcoming. Located at 361 Linwood Ave. in Newtonville, Unit A is 3,657 square feet and offers four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a spacious backyard....
New in the Neighborhood: The Point Clothing Lounge
Southie is filled with bars and spots that are for the boys. The one thing missing? A one-stop shop for all the things a man could want or need. Brendan Carter wants to change that. He always felt like there was a need for a men’s clothing hub in Southie...
PHOTOS: 3-floor Pru observatory includes open-air terrace
BOSTON - New renderings released Thursday show what is envisioned for a revamped observatory atop the Prudential Tower.The three-floor "View Boston" experience is set to open sometime this year, about three years after the Top Of The Hub restaurant and Skywalk Observatory shut down.An open-air roof deck known as "The Cloud Terrace" wraps around the 51st floor of the building, offering 360-degree views."While they take in the views they'll also have access to the ultimate selfie experience called The Big Picture, which allows guests to pose for a photo with the city of Boston as their backdrop, taken from the...
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
A beloved Cambridge nightclub is reopening in Central Square almost 20 years later
ManRay, which closed its doors in 2005, is returning to Central Square. A Cambridge nightclub known as the “home of the Boston Underground” will reopen nearly 20 years after it closed its doors. ManRay, which carved out a space for experimental music, LGBTQ-friendly themed nights, and a heady...
There’s a coyote running around Back Bay
After being spotted on Marlborough Street, a coyote evaded animal control officers for hours on Thursday. Discontent with stealing lawn ornaments on Cape Cod or terrorizing residents in Nahant, coyotes have set their sights on Boston, one of them evading animal control officers in Back Bay for hours on Thursday.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
NECN
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets
REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
nerej.com
Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.
Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
whdh.com
Residents evacuated after major water main break floods neighborhood in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. and it led to the closure of Heath, Walden,...
Market Basket grand opening in Shrewsbury: Where moviegoers once roamed, shoppers now browse
SHREWSBURY — When Market Basket's glass front doors slid open at 7 a.m. Friday, some shoppers might have had the feeling they've been there before. That could be true: The iconic supermarket was built on land that for many years was home to the Edgemere Drive-In. The Shrewsbury location is Market Basket’s 88th...
The Impressive Woman Behind Historic Easton Mansion Featured in ‘Knives Out’
During the holidays, families were gathered in the living room to watch the latest whodunnit murder story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix. It is an entertaining blend of comedy and mystery, but I felt it didn’t compare to the original Knives Out film that came out in 2019.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0