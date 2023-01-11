Read full article on original website
How much millennials make in each state
Millennials are more diverse and better educated than the generations before them. But while this group makes up a large portion of today's American workforce, their entry into it came at a time of economic turmoil. And that has created a generation of workers paying attention to where jobs are available—and lucrative.
A single winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and its buyer is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said. Friday night's winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. The ticket was sold at a gas...
Can Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recreate Michigan's Hillsdale College in his state?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to create a Hillsdale of the South by reshaping New College of Florida. Here's what to know about the college he aims to emulate.
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands. At least seven people were killed in central Alabama's Autauga County, with two others -- including...
