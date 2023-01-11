Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Related
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but in an unprecedented move, was kept on the payroll by city officials and allowed to try again.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith
Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today:. “The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart
Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
hudsonvalleyone.com
One of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz resigns citing low pay
The resignation of one of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz has set up a crisis in justice. Stasha Dietz took a school district job, reportedly for better pay without working nights, and the justice court cannot function with only one clerk handling all of the administration. During the Hokanson administration there were three full-time clerks and a part-timer, but that was winnowed down to two long before Neil Bettez took the supervisor’s seat. New Paltz has the second-busiest court in the county, and the only busier one – Ulster — has six clerks.
hudsonvalleyone.com
After seven years of civic resistance, Wildflower Farms opens in Gardiner
Whether you were excited for it or bracing for it, Wildflower Farms is now open in Gardiner. Once known as Heartwood, it had been subject to seven full years of consideration between developers and local opposition. Set on 141 acres that were once home to a tree nursery and before that a dairy farm, the luxury brand, Auberge Resorts Collection, wants guests to relax, eat well and embrace the wild as a nature-forward and wellness-focused luxury retreat. “It’s a departure from the traditional sense of luxury,” says General Manager Manolo Sorensen. “Wildflower Farms is really about allowing nature to be wild.”
Arlington HS goes into temporary hold-in-place after student goes into crisis
The superintendent says they issued the hold in place to keep students away from the area where this incident was happening.
rocklandreport.com
Statement from County Executive Ed Day
“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
rcbizjournal.com
Clarkstown ZBA Rejects Citadelle Realty Group’s Appeal To Build Eleven-Unit Single-Family Home In Central Nyack
Schenley Vital of Citadelle Realty Group Fails To Convince ZBA That 25,000 Square-Foot Congregant Living Building Qualified As A Single Family Home In R-22 Residential Zoning District. In offering a technical opinion, Kevin Hobbs, chairman of Clarkstown’s Zoning Board of Appeals, proffered this: “If it walks like a duck and...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Lee Wants to be Next City of Poughkeepsie Mayor
POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
Beacon Rent Hikes Cause Multiple Small Business Closures
The increases are forcing multiple popular businesses to close their doors for good. It's safe to say everything in the Hudson Valley has gone up in price and things are not what they used to be. Crazy increases in rent, utilities, and even the cost of groceries has really made it hard to live comfortably in the area. Two local businesses have become the victim of dramatic rent increases and it makes you wonder...when will it be enough?
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Dutchess County deputy county executive named
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Bill O’Neill has appointed Assistant County Executive Rachel Kashimer as deputy county executive. In her new role, she will serve as chief of staff supervising the county executive’s senior staff who oversee the administration of all departments under the executive branch of county government.
'I am disgusted.' Rockland County executive responds to report of anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti on Pride center in Nyack
County Executive Day says he views the incident as a hate crime but adds it is not known what type of charges the perpetrator may face.
Sought-After Hudson Valley Spot Temporarily Closes Suddenly
Many residents have been wondering what's going on. There are so many beautiful locations here in the Hudson Valley, but a few really stand out and are favorites among the residents. One popular location recently announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors for a little bit of time...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County and Marist promote cybersecurity
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County government and Marist College reunited after a COVID pause to hold a cybersecurity summit at the Town of Poughkeepsie campus. The event brought hundreds of people to the location to discuss strategies for preventing cyber-terrorism, considered one of the biggest threats faced by government and private companies today.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester DA Rocah Finds “Poor Bookkeeping” But No Criminal Activity at Mt. Vernon Library
STATEMENT BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH ON THE CLOSING OF THE MOUNT VERNON PUBLIC LIBRARY INVESTIGATION. “Amid allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and theft, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into the finances of the Mount Vernon Public Library (“Library”). The purpose of the investigation was to determine if any individual or entity associated with the Library engaged in criminal conduct, and if it was appropriate to bring criminal charges against any individual or entity.
Comments / 0