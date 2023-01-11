ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

A concerned Dad
2d ago

I don’t understand why this is a law and what we need to do to change it!? It’s crazy a modern society has a law that says if you are an independent and choose to think for your self depending on who is best out of those running, you don’t get a say in the primaries?! It’s this voter suppression or at least disenfranchised?!

lmac
2d ago

This won’t work. People will vote for the worst candidate so that when the primaries are over. Their actual preferred candidate can beat the worst one they voted for in the primaries.

Brian Litton
2d ago

Maybe you don’t understand the role of a primary?The primary’s are designed so each party can nominate their best candidate. It is about letting their party member’s voice being heard so if you are not a member, you have no say.The entire thought process behind this article is wrong.

The Oregonian

Readers respond: IP16 would make voting more democratic

Vote-by-mail is one of the most important voting options that Oregon provides to its residents, so that no matter their schedule, transportation, or physical/mental abilities, everyone has the time and ability to research and vote. As a parent, I also appreciate using the time completing mail-in ballots to talk to my child about what I’m doing, how to perform due diligence on candidates or measures and why voting is important.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Interfaith Organization Wants 114 Gun Laws to be Fully Implemented

114 Gun Laws: The religious coalition that drafted and pushed for Oregon’s new gun rules is working to build support for passing them into law. In November, voters approved Measure 114 by a razor-thin margin. Magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds are prohibited. A valid firearms purchase license is required. And a check of the buyer’s and seller’s backgrounds is necessary before any firearm may be transferred.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Kotek Outlines Drug Policy Aims While Commission Awaits New Chief

Kotek Outlines Drug Policy: Oregon’s panel to address the state’s significant addiction problem has been operating without a designated chairperson. Members of the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission, led by interim director Jill Gray, continue to make progress on their agenda items. The commission is actively pursuing answers by setting a number of substance abuse prevention targets for the coming year.
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
OREGON STATE
R.A. Heim

New Washington state tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE

