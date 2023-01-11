Read full article on original website
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Defeats Adelphi, 132-71
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving defeated Adelphi, 121-90, at Bruce Hutchinson Natatorium. Seven different swimmers won events for the Owls, while the 400 Yard Medley Relay team of Kobe Dominguez (West Hartford, Conn.), McAllistar Milne (Glastonbury, Conn.), Michael Aiello (Monroe, Conn.) and Franklin Kuhn (Tolland, Conn.) all won individual events after taking the first race of the day. Dominguez won the 100 Yard Freestyle while Milne won the 200 Yard Freestyle. Aiello won the 200 Yard Butterfly and Kuhn won the 500 Yard Freestyle. Mattheus Silva (Stratford, Conn.) also won the 1 Meter Diving event.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Indoor T&F To Host Bridgeport, New Haven For I95 Showdown
I-95 Showdown vs. University of New Haven & University of Bridgeport. Time: 11 AM (Field Events) | 3:30 PM (Track Events) Location: James Moore Field House (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's indoor track & field will host University of Bridgeport and University of New Haven for the I-95 Showdown at James Moore Field House on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The field events are set to begin at 11 a.m. while track events will begin at 3:30 p.m.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Swimming & Diving Hosts Adelphi On Jan. 13, Travels To Saint Rose On Jan. 15
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. Location: Hutchinson Natatorium (New Haven, Conn.) Location: Albany High Swimming Pool (Albany, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut men's swimming and diving will face a pair of Northeast 10 Conference foes this weekend when it hosts Adelphi on Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. at Hutchinson Natatorium before traveling to Albany, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 15 to take on Saint Rose.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Basketball Takes On New Haven On Saturday, Jan. 14 In West Haven
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (12-4, 7-2 NE10) at University of New Haven Chargers (10-4, 7-2 NE10) Location: Charger Gymnasium (West Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's basketball will travel to West Haven, Conn. to take on University of New Haven on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Charger Gymnasium. The Owls are riding a nine-game winning streak and stand at 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the NE10. New Haven also sports a 7-2 conference record and a 10-4 overall mark. Both teams are tied for third in the NE10 standings.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Baskeball Plays At New Haven On Saturday, Jan. 14
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (10-4, 5-3 NE10) at University of New Haven Chargers (6-7, 3-6 NE10) Location: Charger Gymnasium (West Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's basketball will travel to West Haven, Conn. to take on University of New Haven on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Charger Gymnasium. The Owls enter the game with an overall record of 10-4 including a 5-3 mark in Northeast 10 Conference play while UNH is currently 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the NE10.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Gymnastics Posts Season-Highs In Three Events At Penn State Quad Meet
UNIVERSITY PARK, pa. – Southern Connecticut gymnastics finished fourth at the Penn State Quad Meet in University Park, Pa. Competing against three NCAA Division I programs in Penn State, University of Pennsylvania and LIU, the Owls totaled 187.575 points but posted season-best scores in the Vault, Beam and Floor exercises.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Gymnatics Travels To Penn State For Quad Meet On Friday, Jan. 13
Location: Rec Hall (University Park, Pa.) Southern Connecticut gymnastics will travel to University Park, Pa. to compete in the Penn State Quad Meet against host Penn State with LIU and University of Pennsylvania on Friday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. Follow It Live. Owl fans can follow all the action...
