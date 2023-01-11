SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (12-4, 7-2 NE10) at University of New Haven Chargers (10-4, 7-2 NE10) Location: Charger Gymnasium (West Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's basketball will travel to West Haven, Conn. to take on University of New Haven on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Charger Gymnasium. The Owls are riding a nine-game winning streak and stand at 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the NE10. New Haven also sports a 7-2 conference record and a 10-4 overall mark. Both teams are tied for third in the NE10 standings.

