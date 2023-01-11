Read full article on original website
The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Album With El Michels Affair
Black Thought (of the Roots) has announced a new collaborative album with El Michels Affair called Glorious Game. It’s due out April 14 via Big Crown. Check out the full tracklist and “Grateful,” the first single, below. According to a press release, Black Thought and El Michels...
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Digital Music News
Coachella 2023 Announces Lineup with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Calvin Harris
Coachella announces its 2023 lineup, featuring Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, and Despacio. Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023, with Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Kali Uchis, and many more performing both weekends.
Nelly Furtado Picks Up Where She Left Off With First Hit-Packed Performance in Five Years
It’s been five years since Nelly Furtado last took command of a stage for more than one song. To close out 2022, the singer made a rare appearance at Australia’s Beyond the Valley music festival for a 35-minute performance that rolled out a hit-packed setlist in celebration of her live music return. Furtado kicked off her set late into the night while festival goers raged ahead of the new year. The six-song performance ranged from “I’m Like a Bird” and “Maneater” to “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right,” later assisted by house music producer Dom Dolla. The singer also recruited...
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.” Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
‘Outstanding iconic, genius guitar player’ Jeff Beck dead at 78
(LOOTPRESS) – English rock musician and acclaimed innovator of electric guitar Jeff Beck passed away Tuesday. The guitarist, known for his solo work, as well as his work with the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck Group, and his many musical collaborations, became one of the most influential guitarists in popular music throughout the course of his career.
toofab.com
Jeff Beck Dead at 78: Music World Mourns
"No one played guitar like Jeff," wrote Gene Simmons. Legendary musician Jeff Beck has died at age 78. The rocker's family announced his passing on Wednesday, revealing he died after contracting bacterial meningitis. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news...
Asia to release Live In Tokyo triple vinyl set
Asia's Fantasia: Live in Tokyo 2007 album to be released on triple vinyl in February
Digital Music News
Seeker Music Acquires Catalogs of John Ryan and Jon Bellion, Emphasizes Pursuit of Deals With ‘Modern-Day Songwriters’
Los Angeles-headquartered Seeker Music, which bills itself as “a global, independent music powerhouse,” has officially acquired the catalogs of songwriters John Ryan and Jon Bellion. Seeker Music, which “Halo” songwriter Evan Bogart founded in 2020, unveiled its latest song-rights investments via a formal release today. With offices in...
Lana Del Rey Pushes Release Date for Upcoming Album, Shares Star-Studded Track List
Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, may be arriving later than expected, but the singer-songwriter has shared some finer details about the release to hold fans over. In an Instagram post from her private account, Del Rey announced...
International Folk Music Awards Reveal Nominees and Honorees
Folk Alliance International has announced its nominees for the 2023 International Folk Music Awards. The ceremony honors the best song, album, and artist of 2022, along with sharing several lifetime achievement awards. The show will issue its awards via a live online broadcast on February 1 at the alliance’s conference in Kansas City.
Effingham Radio
Sam Smith Releases New Single
On Wednesday (1-11) Sam Smith dropped a new song called “Gimme.” The track features breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Describing the track as “filth,” Sam Smith said, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”
Digital Music News
Bonnaroo Announces Over 100-Act 2023 Lineup — Headliners Include Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters
Organizers have officially revealed the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, including headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters. Superfly and AC Entertainment unveiled the more than 100-act lineup for Bonnaroo 2023, which is expected to kick off on June 15th, this morning. Sponsored by companies including Verizon, Hulu (which will livestream the event), PayPal, and Corona Extra, the four-day festival has likewise booked Baby Keem (Kendrick Lamar’s cousin), Vulfpeck, Franz Ferdinand, Three 6 Mafia, Lil Nas X, Korn, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, and the Pixies, to name some.
