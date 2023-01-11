ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC

Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Fast Ten: 10 New Place to Try in NYC Right Now

PF Chang’s has opened its flagship NYC restaurant near Union Square with its stallion on full display. Eater called it an “eyesore” but we kind of like it. The menu features Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and more. 113 University Pl, NYC. Rock, Rock, Rock… Rockaway Beach....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building

Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Veracity Report - New York Edition

The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New York

A series of painful and heartfelt stories from New York shoppers that have been hit hard by skyrocketing grocery bills. According to reports, there are indications that inflation might have cooled a bit in recent months, though the sore subject is still hotly contested in many circles. To be sure, there are more than a few economics experts who believe we are heading toward a massive recession.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Pipin’s Pub Makes a Move

Pipin’s Pub, which has been around since 1969, has moved into a new location at 8814 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The space with a bustling bar up front opens into a large dining area with skylights that travel the length of the space, wood elements and exposed brick.
BROOKLYN, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm

This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Weeklong Road Trips Around New York City

A road trip offers a great means of escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City. Here are some weeklong road trips from NYC that you can take. Some of the best weeklong road trips that you can take from New York City include NYC to New England, NYC to Montreal, NYC to Philadelphia, a drive along the Appalachian Trail, or a drive to South Carolina. Each of these road trips will offer you a unique, memorable experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester

All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

