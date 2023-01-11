Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New YorkThe Veracity Report - New York EditionNew York City, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC
Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
Fast Ten: 10 New Place to Try in NYC Right Now
PF Chang’s has opened its flagship NYC restaurant near Union Square with its stallion on full display. Eater called it an “eyesore” but we kind of like it. The menu features Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and more. 113 University Pl, NYC. Rock, Rock, Rock… Rockaway Beach....
First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building
Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
Chi Turns Up the Heat on Chinese Cuisine in Hell’s Kitchen
Chi is a modern Chinese restaurant now open in Hell’s Kitchen serving up sizzling dishes. The restaurant is a joint project of Chef Tom Lo and Chef Tom Lei, known as a master of Szechuan cuisine. The two first met while partnering at Spy C in Forest Hills, Queens.
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New York
A series of painful and heartfelt stories from New York shoppers that have been hit hard by skyrocketing grocery bills. According to reports, there are indications that inflation might have cooled a bit in recent months, though the sore subject is still hotly contested in many circles. To be sure, there are more than a few economics experts who believe we are heading toward a massive recession.
Around Town - Lunar New Year, Mizrahi Returns, New NYC Michelin Picks, a Real Big Apple and more...
The Lunar New Year is almost upon us. The Seaport will offer a Lion Dance to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit outside Jean-Georges’ Tin Building at 12:30pm on January 21st. Other festivities are planned throughout the weekend. Chef Guo (135 E. 50th St. between Lexington and Third Avenues),...
Pipin’s Pub Makes a Move
Pipin’s Pub, which has been around since 1969, has moved into a new location at 8814 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The space with a bustling bar up front opens into a large dining area with skylights that travel the length of the space, wood elements and exposed brick.
[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm
This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
10 Best Cheap Hotels in Manhattan, New York City for an Unforgettable Vacation
Best Cheap Hotels in Manhattan: Famous for its world-class entertainment, vibrant arts & culinary scene, historic landmarks & picturesque views, New York is a dream destination for many. With so many amenities, it’s no wonder that the city can be notoriously expensive. A great way to explore the city...
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
Saks Fifth Avenue Takes a Gamble on NYC Casino
The iconic New York City department store would see its top three floors converted into a Monte Carlo-style casino.
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
Find some inner peace in midtown with Aman’s new mindfulness retreat
With car horns beeping, buses blowing by and packed sidewalks, midtown Manhattan may not seem like a peaceful place. But Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) is going to change that this month. The mindfulness expert will lead Journey to Peace at Aman New York hotel...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
The 5 Best Weeklong Road Trips Around New York City
A road trip offers a great means of escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City. Here are some weeklong road trips from NYC that you can take. Some of the best weeklong road trips that you can take from New York City include NYC to New England, NYC to Montreal, NYC to Philadelphia, a drive along the Appalachian Trail, or a drive to South Carolina. Each of these road trips will offer you a unique, memorable experience.
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester
All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
